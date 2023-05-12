Waynesboro City Council passed an ordinance in March to increase parking tickets to $20, and the change takes effect June 1.

The recommendation for the change from $10 to $20 came after Waynesboro city staff studied parking fines in surrounding localities. And while the increase can mean more money in the city’s pocket, added revenue was not cited as the primary reason for the change.

According to city staff, the change's best outcome is that the increase “will deter business owners, employees, and visitors from intentionally violating the law in the interest of personal convenience.”

You can pay in person at the Waynesboro Police Department or send a check or money order in the self-addressed envelope provided.

Ducking a parking ticket won’t pay. If your payment is not received or postmarked after seven days, another $25 fine will be assessed, and it can result in a court summons.