Waynesboro photographer highlights those who’ve received COVID-19 vaccine with ‘I Got the Shot’ project

One of Kearney’s main goals as a photographer is to stress diversity. For the project, she chose to shoot the pictures in black and white to equalize everyone, she said.

“By choosing to have them all in black and white, you focus more on the individual’s features and expressions rather than what they’re wearing or where they’re at,” Kearney said.

She also chose only to use people’s first names and not use any business names, she said. For example, if you own a bakery, she might call you a baker.

“It’s just to put us all on the same level to remind us that we’re all in this together,” Kearney said. “We’re all very much the same.”

Kearney said the project has been both amazing and gratifying, especially with seeing how similar everyone feels during the pandemic.

“I think that we all feel kind of helpless [and] like there’s nothing we can do,” Kearney said. “One of the kind of overriding reactions I’ve had from most people is that they just feel so honored and welcome the opportunity to be able to do something to help.”

Others who’ve received a vaccine that are interested in being featured in the project can contact Kearney by email at joyphotography540@gmail.com. Photos will be taken at no cost at your preferred location outdoors, Kearney said. Pictures are being taken outside to promote social distancing and mask-wearing.

