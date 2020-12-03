Waynesboro Players bringing holiday classic to life in first live-streamed show

After a pandemic pause, Waynesboro Players is ready to bring a holiday classic production right to viewers home.
This holiday season, the all-volunteer organization will be streaming on-demand "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show" by Joe Landry.
"It's a Wonderful Life" is the first production the group has put on since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Players also are crossing off several more first from their list including streaming their first ever show and performing a full show in their rehearsal space on E. Main Street.
Streaming is "a new way to think about theater that we hadn't before," show director Sandi Belcher said. The group also hopes to continue to stream shows in the future.
The radio show version brings the American holiday classic to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
The script calls for five actors, but the cast for this production features eight.
"We expanded mainly to allow more people the opportunity to participate," Belcher said.
Belcher and actors agreed that the audience should have no trouble following along whether they're familiar with the movie version of "It's a Wonderful Life" or not.
"It's the story that many people know," said Sam Hostetter, who's playing multiple roles including Joseph and Billy. "This show is a show that I love and we all need this year. It's sort of a reminder of how important everyone can be while we deal with the rest of this stuff. It's going to be using your imagination to picture all the scenes...while we lead people on this journey. Hopefully people will be able to enjoy that together."
Ben Stoll, who's playing the role of George, said as a traditional holiday movie that families enjoy at home, they can still have that experience this year through the live show at home.
"Especially during a time when isolation is the norm, it's a story that at its heart is a reminder of how important your connections with other people are," Stoll said.
Two other first for the Waynesboro Players include rehearsing via Zoom and wearing masks during the entire production. Neither of which were as difficult as the actors were expecting, they agreed.
"It's theater of the mind," Brian Holsopple, who's playing multiple roles including Potter and Mr. Gower, said. "You have to be present and looking at each other while making sure it looks and sounds right. You transfer as much as you can to the eyes."
Proceeds from ticket sales of the production are going to Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM), which provides shelter and support to people in the area experiencing or at-risk for homelessness.
While Waynesboro Players and WARM have talked about partnering in the past, this is the first time a production has benefited the nonprofit. WARM Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle said the organization is "excited to see this come to fruition after many creative discussions and ideas in past years."
"WARM's existence and our ability to respond to homeless challenges in our community is solely because of community support and collaborative and collective efforts. We see ourselves as a community driven organization, so Waynesboro Players choice to support the organization within their arts and their performance just to me solidifies how this community works together. We're on a community mission to make sure Waynesboro is always the best Waynesboro that it can be," Freeman-Belle said.
The family-friendly show will last about an hour and a half. Tickets are available for purchase now at waynesboroplayers.org, and the show will be available to stream on-demand Dec. 11-14 via broadwayondemand.com.
The show can be paused or re-watched as many times as viewers wish between the 11th and 14th.
