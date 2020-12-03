Waynesboro Players bringing holiday classic to life in first live-streamed show

If You Go

» What: Waynesboro Players production of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show"

» Where: Live-stream on demand available as broadwayondemand.com

» When: Available for viewing Dec. 11-14. Viewers may pause and re-watch as many times as they wish during that time frame.

» Tickets: Available now for $10 on waynesboroplayers.org. Ticket proceeds benefit WARM.