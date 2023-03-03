A local theater group might bring you to tears at Blue Ridge Community College this weekend.

Beginning tonight, Waynesboro Players will perform the black comedy-drama "Crimes of the Heart" at BRCC's Fine Arts Black Box Theatre in Weyers Cave as part of its 60th season.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play, originally written by Beth Henley, tells the story of three sisters, played by Abby Shirkey, Rebekah Bradley Ray and Cori McDinitially have reunited at their dying grandfather’s home in the small town of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, after the youngest sister has just shot and wounded her abusive husband.

Production and rehearsals for the play started in January as the cast members practiced after their full-time jobs every week leading up to the big night.

Actress Cori McDaniel, who plays the youngest sister Babe Magrath, said she feels honored to work with the cast members.

“This play is so well-written, and the female characters, in particular, are beautifully complex,” McDaniel said. “It’s an honor to play off of such an incredibly talented cast and to work together to take the audience on a journey that will have them crying one minute and then bursting out laughing a few lines later.”

Since "Crimes of the Heart" revolves around guilt, loss and love, Milesky said anyone could relate to it.

"It's an excellent play, and I think it's timeless," he said. “In a world cold and indifferent, few things can give us comfort and support as the love of our families."

"Crimes of the Heart" will be performed this weekend and next week, March 10-12. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at $16 and are available online at the Waynesboro Players' website or the box office. The show contains adult themes and is recommended for audiences 13 and older.

Waynesboro Players was founded in 1963 as a nonprofit theater group that introduced aspiring actors and production crew to live theater and performing arts.