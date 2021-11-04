Waynesboro Players to perform in-person for first time since pandemic began

“It’s quite different these days because of the LED lighting,” said Lafferty, who has been with Waynesboro Players since 1981. “It doesn’t get as hot. We used to suffer on stage and now it’s a pleasure almost to be out there emoting.”

Lafferty said the pandemic hasn’t made him think about or changed the way he approaches character building because of the tight schedule the team puts themselves through.

“Everybody here is working during the day. We all have real jobs. Two are retired, but they’re volunteering everywhere and have other lives too,” said Lafferty, noting that his schedule didn’t change much either despite the prevalence of COVID-19. “We kept the theatre going through the pandemic through Zoom meetings and this, that and the other...I think everybody is doing a wonderful job and we’re having fun and we all respect each other and it’s just nice to be back in a group where everybody’s vaccinated.”

Den Frumen is another actor in the play and said the return of Waynesboro Players has been a good experience but has also been a lot of work with a lot of lines to memorize for each actor’s role.

