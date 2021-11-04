Waynesboro Players to perform in-person for first time since pandemic began

For the first time in over a year, the Waynesboro Players will be hosting an in-person performance this weekend.
“An Inspector Calls” will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Waynesboro High School’s Louis Spilman Auditorium.
“It’s a play that reminds us that we’re connected to each other,” said director Stan Milesky. “That even our seemingly insignificant events and the way we interact with people can have a profound effect on people’s lives.”
Milesky said he started preparing for the play about two months ago when he brought the idea for the play to the rest of the board of directors and after some discussion, the board agreed to give it the green light.
“This is a play that reminds us that our actions do have consequences,” he said. “We don’t always see or care to see what those consequences are, but they can have a profound effect on people’s lives that we interact with. That’s why I’d like to think that this is really a play for our time.”
Milesky said he felt fortunate to have an experienced group of actors try out for the roles considering this is his first time directing a play.
Michael Lafferty, who stars as Inspector Goole in the performance, hasn’t performed on the Waynesboro High School stage in 15 years.
“It’s quite different these days because of the LED lighting,” said Lafferty, who has been with Waynesboro Players since 1981. “It doesn’t get as hot. We used to suffer on stage and now it’s a pleasure almost to be out there emoting.”
Lafferty said the pandemic hasn’t made him think about or changed the way he approaches character building because of the tight schedule the team puts themselves through.
“Everybody here is working during the day. We all have real jobs. Two are retired, but they’re volunteering everywhere and have other lives too,” said Lafferty, noting that his schedule didn’t change much either despite the prevalence of COVID-19. “We kept the theatre going through the pandemic through Zoom meetings and this, that and the other...I think everybody is doing a wonderful job and we’re having fun and we all respect each other and it’s just nice to be back in a group where everybody’s vaccinated.”
Den Frumen is another actor in the play and said the return of Waynesboro Players has been a good experience but has also been a lot of work with a lot of lines to memorize for each actor’s role.
“I always feel like I could have used even more [practive] and that rehearsal started earlier,” Frumen said. “I’m enjoying the fact that I’m playing a character that I hope is nothing like me cause in some ways, he represents a lot of things that I personally hate.”
Austin Shifflett, whose also in the performance, said the actors all get along great.
“We show up and we joke around and socialize and then things get very serious as soon as we start training for our characters,” Shifflett said.
Shifflett said the pandemic and the time he spent in isolation made him desperate to get back into community theater because he missed the social connection.
“Getting back into it was fun but also felt like kind of shaking the dust off,” Shifflett said, adding the pandemic gave him plenty of time to think about his own personal life.
“If you have an opportunity to get out and do something in a social context like theater, it’s nice to have that opportunity,” said Frumen, agreeing with Shifflett.
One aspect that Shifflett said he likes over the course of learning about his character is his unfavorable personality.
“There’s just something fun and liberating about just being able to act like a jerk on stage. Being a sulky, nasty person who’s not very reserved is just fun,” Shifflett said. “I’m a very polite people-pleaser in real life, so it’s fun to just completely be the opposite for a while.”
“Probably the best thing I like about it is working with people with all age groups,” Frumen said.
“You get to come together, you struggle and get creative and you make something and then it’s done,” Shifflett said. “So it’s very wonderful, fulfilling and also transient at the same time. That’s kind of the way theatre goes.”
Lisa Birchler was able to get a sneak peak of the production at Waynesboro High School Wednesday night before the first night of production officially kicks off on Thursday. Her husband Bill works as a member of the production’s technical crew, specifically the lighting. He began his work on the play about one week ago but said that it’s nice to be working in plays, even though he doesn’t often work with the Waynesboro Players.
Lisa said she’s been involved with the Waynesboro Players for eight years and said the pandemic has made it hard not being able to actually get to go to plays, musicals and marching band performances.
“My daughter is in marching band in college and I think it’s important that all these different things come back again, cause the kids need it just as much as the adults do,” Lisa said.