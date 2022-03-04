Waynesboro Players to perform play written by Richmond native

The Waynesboro Players will take audiences on a trip into a church basement this weekend.

The non-profit organization is presenting “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” at Kate Collins Middle School this weekend. The story takes place in Pennington Gap, Virginia, written by Richmond native Bo Wilson.

The story follows the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood as they sort through donations at their monthly meeting while flooding is occurring outside. The characters deal with the challenges of natural disasters, domestic violence and each other.

“One of the underlying themes is what happens behind other people’s doors,” said Emily Girard, the director and co-president of the Waynesboro Players.

Girard said she’s excited for audiences to watch as the characters progress throughout the story, which should challenge viewers as well as make them laugh.

“Each of the characters makes a transformation from the beginning to the end,” Girard said. “I’m excited for a showcase of not-your-typical women. It’s neat that we can come together and make a show that hopefully will entertain.”

News Directions, a non-profit organization with offices in Waynesboro and Staunton that provides support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, will have a booth set up at the performances to talk to attendees if needed.

Girard said the domestic violence aspect of the show spoke to her, as the pandemic has worsened the issue across the country.

“The thing that drew me to the show was the picture it paints of domestic violence and how difficult it can be to escape that,” Girard said. “Especially with the pandemic — and my husband’s a police officer — domestic violence has been another casualty of the pandemic.”

The past two years for the Waynesboro Players have been difficult, co-president Tom Maneval said, as the group is putting on only their second in-person performance since March 2020.

With COVID-19 still lingering over the community, options will be available at this weekend’s shows to allow people to sit separated from others or sit in a mask-only section, Maneval said.

The goal moving forward for the group is to provide the community with consistent, entertaining shows that allow audiences a comfortable environment for a night out.

“We want to finish this year with three strong shows,” Maneval said. “We want to get something that people want to see on the stage and get people out to the shows.”

Performances will be at the Kate Collins Middle School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinee performance. Tickets are $15, and $8 for students for the Saturday or Sunday performances. You can purchase tickets at the door or at waynesboroplayers.org.

