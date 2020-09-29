Waynesboro police captain Kelly Walker retires after 35 years, will be 'greatly missed'

It was 1985 when a then 22-year-old Kelly Walker joined the Waynesboro Police Department. Walker remembers his grandfather telling him how proud he was because becoming a police officer was an honorable profession.
Walker’s honorable career is officially coming to a close Wednesday as the now-captain retires, leaving behind a 35 year legacy most notable for his work in crisis intervention training.
Walker, now 57, knew he’d spend a full career with the police department but didn’t imagine it would last 35 years.
After coming home to Waynesboro after a stint in the Army as a military police officer, Walker joined WPD as a patrol officer with a starting salary he distinctly remembers — a whopping $14,275.
With experience in the Army working in crime prevention and public education while stationed in Europe and Fort Benning, Georgia, Walker began teaching DARE, a substance abuse prevention program, in the public schools.
From there, Walker was promoted to corporal before eventually becoming the crime prevention supervisor. After another promotion to sergeant and shift commander, Walker moved to the support services division which oversees all non-patrol and non-investigative roles including records, parking enforcement, animal control, police chaplains and school resource officers.
When current police chief Michael Wilhelm took over in 2011, Walker was promoted once more to division commander of support services. He also served as the department’s public information officer for more than a decade.
As he worked up the ranks in WPD, a large part of Walker’s career has centered around crisis intervention training (CIT), a program that Walker says is more about creating a mindset than just training.
Around 2008 and 2009, law enforcement from Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro attended CIT training in other parts of the Commonwealth with the intention of bringing it back to the area. Already a hostage negotiator at the time, Walker said he was looking for more opportunities to craft his skills.
“I always looked for opportunities to take training that furthered my ability to deescalate situations and humanize situations and bring them to a conclusion without any use of force,” he said.
CIT training became Walker’s niche, and in the fall of 2013 he was asked to head the program. In 2018, Walker was honored as the CIT coordinator of the year.
Under Walker’s leadership, the CIT training program grew from about 25% of officers receiving training to around 90%. In addition to law enforcement officers undertaking the training, CIT classes are offered to dispatchers, Middle River Regional Jail staff, Augusta Health staff and beyond with the goal of diverting people experiencing a mental health crisis from the criminal justice system.
“That was the reason for CIT, but what happened is CIT began to express a need which was we didn’t have the capacity to deal with everyone in crisis,” Walker said. “The collaboration with (other community partners) having the same skills that road officers have to manage, deescalate and hopefully provide resources almost became a springboard for things like the therapeutic docket. CIT set the tone and opened the community up to those possibilities.”
Following CIT procedures can often be time consuming for officers involved, Walker noted, but he says “doing the right thing sometimes takes time” — which is why CIT moving forward will continue to be important.
“There are still many, many gaps in our mental health system. There are still many, many opportunities that we have as a community to find solutions to those gaps. CIT going forward is incredibly important. Instead of very quickly dealing with the problem, you’re actually looking for long-term solutions and working with the individual in crisis to get to that point,” Walker said.
As CIT continues in the future, Walker also would like to see more officers recognized when they utilize their CIT training, as Cpl. Evan Bourne was in 2019 when he was named Crisis Intervention Team International’s CIT law enforcement officer of the year.
“Police officers and public safety personnel receive awards when they pull someone out of a burning car, and absolutely they should. But, sometimes we overlook situations like dispatchers and officers who used great verbal skills to deescalate a situation and gain individuals trust. Sometimes we underestimate the value of that, but to me, those are critical skill sets and it’s critical that we recognize officers when they do those sorts of things,” Walker said.
In addition to being recognized as CIT program coordinator of the year in 2018, Walker was recognized during the 1997 General Assembly session in a House Resolution introduced by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Weyers Cave, and then Del. Steve Landes, R-Augusta.
A 1996 snow storm followed by torrential rain brought flooding to the area. Walker, a sergeant at the time, was checking roadways for hazards when he came to Meadowbrook Road and found an elderly woman whose car had been pushed off the roadway by rushing water.
“When I got there, there was water at least waist deep across. I saw this car up against a tree where the water had pushed it and there was a woman trying to get out of the window,” Walker recalled.
While he called in the incident and planned to wait for a swift water rescue team, Walker realized he was out of time. He waded through the floodwaters alone to rescue the woman.
Walker said at the moment he “didn’t even think about it.” The General Assembly’s resolution commended Walker for his “heroism in single-handedly preventing the serious injury or possible loss of life of a citizen in distress.”
All told, Walker sums up the past 35 years as a rewarding career. In retirement, he says he’s looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren, at his church, and fishing with his wife.
Capt. David Shaw will be stepping into Walker’s shoes and taking over as the department’s PIO on Thursday. Shaw said he hopes to continue the positive and professional relationships the department has with media, as well as increase the department’s presence on social media “to provide more real time and insightful information to share with the public in a more modern way.”
Chief Wilhelm, who has worked with Walker for 25 years, said Walker will be greatly missed.
“Capt. Walker has faithfully and honorably served the Waynesboro Police Department and the Waynesboro community for more than three decades,” Wilhelm said. “He has been a leader, a mentor and a friend to countless people throughout his 35 year career, and he will be greatly missed. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”
