Waynesboro police captain Kelly Walker retires after 35 years, will be 'greatly missed'

“That was the reason for CIT, but what happened is CIT began to express a need which was we didn’t have the capacity to deal with everyone in crisis,” Walker said. “The collaboration with (other community partners) having the same skills that road officers have to manage, deescalate and hopefully provide resources almost became a springboard for things like the therapeutic docket. CIT set the tone and opened the community up to those possibilities.”

Following CIT procedures can often be time consuming for officers involved, Walker noted, but he says “doing the right thing sometimes takes time” — which is why CIT moving forward will continue to be important.

“There are still many, many gaps in our mental health system. There are still many, many opportunities that we have as a community to find solutions to those gaps. CIT going forward is incredibly important. Instead of very quickly dealing with the problem, you’re actually looking for long-term solutions and working with the individual in crisis to get to that point,” Walker said.