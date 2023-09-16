The Waynesboro Police Department of 2023 must grapple with cybercrime and drug crime while protecting a city growing in population each year.

But go back to 1898, the first year of the Waynesboro Police Department. Current Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw said that 150 years ago, one officer was patrolling a much smaller city on foot. Today, patrol officers cover Waynesboro in a “rolling mobile office,” said Shaw of the modern police cruiser.

On Oct. 7, the current police department and past police chiefs and officers will gather to hold a 125th birthday celebration in front of the department at 239 Market Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shaw said in addition to pictures of past departments, the public will see some current departments with appearances by the SWAT Team and the K-9 unit. There will be a fingerprint station for kids and some refreshments. Retired officers will receive a certificate honoring their past service to the city of Waynesboro. Shaw and city officials will make remarks.

While it’s a time to reflect on the department’s past, the present and the future are also in focus.

“The department is always evolving,” said Shaw. He said the celebration is vital for the department and the community.

“It is important to have pride in who we are and what we do,” Shaw said.

Today, it’s not enough to patrol the streets of a city of more than 22,000. There is an officer who focuses on fraud, cellphone, and computer crime.

“So many crimes have technology attached to them,” Shaw said.

Pictures from the department’s history offer a visual tale. There is the first officer dressed looking like a British Bobby. The first school crossing guards stand in line with uniforms that feature matching neckties. The Waynesboro Main Street of 1899 looks barren compared to today’s Main Street.

Shaw urges the public to come out on Oct. 7 and get a better “appreciation of the department and the city’s history.”