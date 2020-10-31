Waynesboro Police Department holds drive-thru trick-or-treating event

After the annual Waynesboro downtown trick-or-treat event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waynesboro Police Department came up with a safe way to celebrate Halloween on Saturday afternoon.

The solution was a contactless Halloween drive-thru event at the Waynesboro Police Department. Trick-or-treaters were able to get candy from one of two chutes built by Sgt. Fred Smith of the Waynesboro Police Department.

“We’re just trying to keep the kids safe, keep us safe and be able to get their mind off of COVID-19 and everything that’s associated with that and let them have some fun,” Smith said.

Cpt. David Shaw said it took the department two weeks to prepare for Saturday’s event. During the first week, the department put together over 2,000 bags of candy and then worked on getting all of the supplies together during the second week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With some help and input from others in the community, the department put together the event this year. The Hershey Company donated candy to the department and the Waynesboro First Aid Crew donated a skeleton for the department’s Halloween display that was set up in the parking lot.