Waynesboro Police Department holds drive-thru trick-or-treating event

After the annual Waynesboro downtown trick-or-treat event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waynesboro Police Department came up with a safe way to celebrate Halloween on Saturday afternoon.
The solution was a contactless Halloween drive-thru event at the Waynesboro Police Department. Trick-or-treaters were able to get candy from one of two chutes built by Sgt. Fred Smith of the Waynesboro Police Department.
“We’re just trying to keep the kids safe, keep us safe and be able to get their mind off of COVID-19 and everything that’s associated with that and let them have some fun,” Smith said.
Cpt. David Shaw said it took the department two weeks to prepare for Saturday’s event. During the first week, the department put together over 2,000 bags of candy and then worked on getting all of the supplies together during the second week.
With some help and input from others in the community, the department put together the event this year. The Hershey Company donated candy to the department and the Waynesboro First Aid Crew donated a skeleton for the department’s Halloween display that was set up in the parking lot.
“The chief wanted to do something alternate for the community that way the kids could still get a Halloween experience and dress up, but if they weren’t able to go out in the neighborhoods and trick-or-treat they could come here and it’s all contactless,” Shaw said.
Smith said he’s pretty good with a drill and saw. The chutes only took him a couple of hours to build. The hardest part of constructing the shoot was figuring out the right metrics and variables for everything to make sure the height would be the right design for cars, minivans and SUVS he said.
“I thought it would be a good kick for the kids dealing with COVID-19 and trying to social distance,” Smith said. “I just started working it out on paper and came up with this and it seems to be working pretty well.”
Saturday’s event lasted from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m., 115 cars had already drove through the event.
“It’s as close to a hands-off experience as you can get,” Shaw said.
