Waynesboro Police Department recognizes officers with departmental awards

On that date he, along with members of his shift, responded to a man living with serious mental illness who was not taking his medication, had armed himself with a knife, and was making homicidal as well as suicidal threats.

After obtaining information at the scene, Lemons and other members of the shift began searching for the individual along his suspected route of travel. Soon after, Lemons observed the subject walking rapidly up behind two unsuspecting citizens while hiding his right hand behind his back.

Lemons illuminated the individual with his flashlight and, recognizing the threat, intervened telling the suspect that he needed to put the knife down. The subject stopped and immediately complied, then backed away from it slightly allowing the unaware citizens to continue out of harm’s way.

The man began to loudly engage Lemons but soon backed away into an adjacent driveway. Lemons, aided by his shift, used tactics to contain the subject while beginning to verbally de-escalate him and assess for emergency mental health custody criteria. The man was highly agitated, denied injury despite obviously bleeding and appeared to be in a mental health crisis.