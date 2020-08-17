Waynesboro Police Department recognizes officers with departmental awards

The Waynesboro Police Department honored six officers and employees who were recently presented with departmental awards, the department announced Wednesday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department presented the awards individually over the last month.
Cpl. Jamie Dunn was presented the Commendation Ribbon and Gladius Award for performance and service on the department’s SWAT Team where he held the positions of team leader and interim SWAT Team Commander.
Crime analyst Emily Reed was presented the Commendation Ribbon and 2019 Employee of the Year award. Reed received this commendation because of her work ethic, knowledge and skills at navigating various analytical platforms, the department said in a press release.
During a single week in January, Reed positively identified numerous suspects profiled in surveillance photographs. During this period, she identified six suspects in five separate cases. Additionally, Reed volunteered to serve as the first civilian analyst on the department's hostage negotiations team.
Officer Ben Dovel was awarded the Life Saving Medal for actions taken on Aug. 13, 2019.
On that date, Dovel responded to a city location for an unresponsive male on the sidewalk. Upon arrival he immediately ran to the man down and began assessing for breathing and pulse. Finding none, he began CPR until relieved by EMS. After a short while, the patient regained a pulse. The man and was transported to UVa via helicopter where he survived and was hospitalized.
In addition, Dovel was presented with the Gladius Award for exceptional performance by making the most felony drug arrests in the department in 2019.
Sgt. Patrick Scott was awarded a Life Saving Medal for actions taken Dec. 10, 2019.
On that date, Scott responded to a city restaurant for an unresponsive male in cardiac arrest. He arrived first and relieved a citizen who was already performing CPR, continuing resuscitation efforts until the arrival of EMS. The victim was successfully resuscitated and ultimately transported to Augusta Health.
Detective and K-9 Handler Jesse Shaver was presented with the Police Star Medal for exceptional performance including tenacity, resourcefulness and leadership beyond the ordinary call of duty.
In 2019, Shaver and K-9 Barkley were awarded the Virginia Police Canine Association’s Million Dollar Seizure Award. The department said Shaver's "very complex, multi-state and international drug cases" have resulted in more than $3.5 million in methamphetamine being removed from streets in just the last 18 months.
"In short, he has produced unmatched results in counter narcotics and is an invaluable asset to the Waynesboro Police Department in our efforts to eradicate dangerous drugs in our community," the department said in a statement.
Lastly, Sgt. Ben Lemons was presented the Police Star Medal for exceptional performance through his tenacity, resourcefulness and leadership beyond the ordinary call of duty on Feb. 16, 2020.
On that date he, along with members of his shift, responded to a man living with serious mental illness who was not taking his medication, had armed himself with a knife, and was making homicidal as well as suicidal threats.
After obtaining information at the scene, Lemons and other members of the shift began searching for the individual along his suspected route of travel. Soon after, Lemons observed the subject walking rapidly up behind two unsuspecting citizens while hiding his right hand behind his back.
Lemons illuminated the individual with his flashlight and, recognizing the threat, intervened telling the suspect that he needed to put the knife down. The subject stopped and immediately complied, then backed away from it slightly allowing the unaware citizens to continue out of harm’s way.
The man began to loudly engage Lemons but soon backed away into an adjacent driveway. Lemons, aided by his shift, used tactics to contain the subject while beginning to verbally de-escalate him and assess for emergency mental health custody criteria. The man was highly agitated, denied injury despite obviously bleeding and appeared to be in a mental health crisis.
After more than nine minutes the suspect finally submitted into custody. The suspect was then taken to Augusta Health for evaluation without incident and ultimately admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment.
The department said that Lemons' performance in this situation "personifies the mission and values of the Waynesboro Police Department, which above all seeks to preserve and protect human life."
