Waynesboro Police Department veteran David Shaw looks to the future as new chief

Becoming a police officer was one of David Shaw’s earliest ambitions. As a child playing little league baseball, Shaw admired his state trooper coach, who often pulled into practices after work in his cruiser and uniform.

“I always wanted to be a police officer. The cruiser, uniform, lights and sirens were appealing to me as a child, and as I grew up I saw it as a way to help people and make an impact in the community,” Shaw said.

Now a 20-year veteran of the Waynesboro Police Department, Shaw is making that community impact as the new department chief. Shaw succeeds Michael Wilhelm, who was recently named assistant city manager of public safety after a 26-year career with WPD.

Wilhelm described Shaw as a humble, respectful, compassionate and detail-oriented person who knows the culture of the department well.

“Watching him come up through the ranks the last 20 years has been a pleasure. He’s a great listener and well respected both inside the department and in the community,” Wilhelm said of Shaw. “When you have all of those tremendous assets, it makes it easy to trust he’s the right guy. He will do a phenomenal job, and I look forward to working with him in both of our new roles.”

Shaw’s tenure with WPD began as a sworn patrol officer shortly after graduating from James Madison University in 2001. Around 2005, Shaw moved up to a corporal in patrol before moving to investigations around 2010. The following year, he was promoted to a sergeant in the patrol division and in 2018 became a training sergeant. Before becoming chief, Shaw most recently served as captain of support services and the department’s public information officer.

The 41-year-old holds instructor certifications from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services as a general instructor, field training officer and driving instructor. He is a master instructor for the Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Team Program. Shaw is also certified in peer support for law enforcement by the Virginia Peer Support Association.

In 2011, he was recognized as Waynesboro’s officer of the year and honored again in 2016 by a community organization as officer of the year.

While Shaw said he never envisioned becoming chief, he said the opportunities to rise through the ranks have presented themselves over the years and he “likes to be challenged, stay involved and evolve” in his career.

“Every time I’ve taken a step in leadership, I always wanted to make it better. Everything I’ve ever done for this department, especially when it comes to speciality programs and improving the quality of officers, is to make it better than what I inherited. I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve inherited a lot of great things over the years, but we’re always evolving,” Shaw said.

One way Shaw sees the department evolving in the future is communication through technology. Even without a full-time person dedicated to social media, Shaw said he recognizes that the community wants real-time updates and hopes to work on getting that information out there.

Additionally, Shaw hopes to obtain accreditation for WPD through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC). He said the lack of accreditation is not for a lack of effort, but rather the time and involvement it requires.

“I know that we can meet the standards that they already have in place, but again it comes down to dedicating an individual to work part-time or full-time to get us there with all the paperwork and maintaining records,” he said. “I think it’s important, and it’s a standard that a lot of people look for.”

In the near future, Shaw looks forward to becoming more involved in the community when COVID-19 numbers decrease in the community. He said he enjoys and welcomes people to speak to himself and officers, “and it doesn’t have to be for calls for service.”

When asked why he’s spent his entire law enforcement career in Waynesboro, Shaw pointed to the culture of the department.

“It’s very family oriented and it’s always been a great support system both professionally and personally,” Shaw said. “I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else. This has always been home.”

Shaw is currently a member of several professional organizations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Crisis Intervention Training International program.