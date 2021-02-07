Waynesboro police investigating Sunday shooting

Multiple people are detained and one person was injured on Sunday after a shooting in the city, the Waynesboro Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Grayson Avenue for a report of gunshots in the area. Responding officers were advised that a silver Dodge Charger was possibly involved in the shooting.

Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued when multiple people bailed out of the vehicle, police said. Officers chased the fleeing suspects on foot.

WPD said multiple people are detained for their possible involvement in the incident. One adult male suffered a gunshot wound and traveled to Augusta Health for treatment before being transferred to UVa Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

