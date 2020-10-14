Waynesboro police respond to shooting, no injuries reported

The Waynesboro Police Department responded to shots fired Tuesday afternoon in the area of Brandon Ladd Apartments on Tiffany Drive.

Responding officers launched an investigation into the shooting and determined no one was injured, and no property damage occurred.

The shooting incident is under investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800)-332-2017.

