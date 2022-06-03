Waynesboro police seek missing person

The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for Charleigh Pauluszak, a 17-year-old female.
She was seen on May 23.
Any person who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017.
News Virginian Staff Reports
