Waynesboro police seek missing person

Charleigh Pauluszak

The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for Charleigh Pauluszak, a 17-year-old female.

She was seen on May 23.

Any person who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017.

News Alert