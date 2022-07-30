Waynesboro police seeking school resource officers

The 2022-23 school year is less than two weeks away, and the Waynesboro Police Department is seeking school resource officers to secure the city schools.

Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw said the department is looking for one or two certified officers to be school resource officers. He said the funding for the positions comes from the department’s 10 existing officer vacancies.

If the department is successful in attracting certified offices not needing to go to the police academy and receive in-house training, they would receive a $6,000 signing bonus.

Currently, Shaw said, there is one department sergeant assigned to assist city schools. That officer works daily with school administration and staff on planning, coordination, emergency and non-emergency matters.

Patrol shifts and other officers in the department supplement in addition to assigned duties by performing school walk-throughs, school zone monitoring and emergencies requiring the immediate presence of officers.