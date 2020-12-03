 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waynesboro police seize largest amount of meth in Central Virginia history
0 comments
breaking top story

Waynesboro police seize largest amount of meth in Central Virginia history

{{featured_button_text}}

Three out-of-state residents were arrested Wednesday after what the Waynesboro Police Department called a complex, months-long drug trafficking investigation.

Utilizing “innovative investigative techniques,” the Waynesboro Police Department said Thursday it was able to identify a potential trafficker vehicle. Waynesboro police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers jointly intercepted an incoming shipment of suspected narcotics for regional distribution on the south side of the city.

Officers with both agencies located a potentially involved vehicle in a Central Mexican drug trafficking organization with ties to midwestern states bringing illegal narcotics to the Shenandoah Valley, WPD said.

During the investigation that included a positive K-9 alert on the target vehicle, the officers seized about 41 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of roughly $1.8 million.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the largest known seizure of meth in Central Virginia history, exceeding the record 34.5 pounds previously recovered by a joint WPD/HSI investigation in June 2018.

Marco Hernandez, 23, of Chicago, Ill., was charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a controlled substance.

Jennifer Segura, 19, of Chicago, Ill., was charged with felony conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a controlled substance.

Vincent Ramirez, 29, no fixed address, was also charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of a controlled substance.

All three arrestees are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Upon arresting these three subjects, police now think they know who the intended local recipient of the drugs was and said they “will continue to hunt down additional targets in the coming days.”

+2 
Jennifer Segura

Jennifer Segura
+2 
Marco Hernandez

Marco Hernandez
+2 
Vincent Ramirez

Vincent Ramirez

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic railroad tunnel in Afton opens
Local News

Historic railroad tunnel in Afton opens

  • Updated

The trail features a nearly one-mile long railroad tunnel designed by engineer Claudius Crozet and constructed by hundreds of Irish immigrants and enslaved African Americans over a period of 10 years shortly before the Civil War. Trailheads are accessible on both sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert