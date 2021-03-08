 Skip to main content
Waynesboro police still searching for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist
WAYNESBORO

The Waynesboro Police Department is still looking for witnesses or potential video footage from a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured last week.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Lyndhurst Road. A bicyclist was traveling northbound on Lyndhurst Road while the vehicle was traveling southbound on Lyndhurst, police said.

Witnesses to the accident reported that the car was making a left turn crossing over the opposing lane of travel when it struck the bicyclist. 

The vehicle left the scene by the time police arrived, but witnesses said the vehicle was an older model, black, four-door Honda Civic. It was last seen in the area of Jefferson Avenue, according to police.

Capt. David Shaw with the Waynesboro Police Department said Monday the department was unable to disclose any additional information about the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information or Ring subscribers with video from the area is asked to contact WPD at (540) 942-6675. 

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

