Waynesboro proclaims October as Alpha Delta Kappa month
Waynesboro proclaims October as Alpha Delta Kappa month

This October is now Alpha Delta Kappa month in Waynesboro after the organization was presented with a proclamation on Tuesday morning in city council chambers.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women in education with the mission to serve the community in educational, cultural and charitable programs. Waynesboro’s chapter, Alpha Gamma, is part of the Blue Ridge district.

The organization’s major goals as stated in the proclamation read Tuesday are to give recognition to outstanding educators, build a fraternal fellowship among educators and establish high standards of education.

Waynesboro’s vice mayor, Lana Williams, presented Alpha Gamma members with the proclamation, noting that she will “always be a cheerleader for teachers.”

Waynesboro’s chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa began 50 years ago on May 17, 1970. In addition to being presented with the proclamation, the group honored Doris Hulvey who helped found the organization in the city and has remained a member all 50 years.

“I was working in the superintendent’s office and a lady from Staunton came to visit him to talk about Alpha Delta Kappa. He said he thought it was a nice organization and a way to recognize teachers who have done wonderful work in the classroom,” said Hulvey.

From that point forward Hulvey has been with Waynesboro’s Alpha Gamma chapter and has served in many different capacities over the years.

“One of our main roles is to encourage young people to the profession and support them in the classroom,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful organization and a great way to recognize successful teachers.”

Hulvey also held many positions within Waynesboro Public Schools including elementary supervisor, director of research and planning, and director of instruction. She retired in 1993 after serving WPS as assistant superintendent.

“It’s been an awesome experience and a great surprise (to be honored). I can’t thank my sisters enough for remembering how long I’ve been around,” Hulvey said. “It’s a very special moment. It’s very thoughtful of (the city).”

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

