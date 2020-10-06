Waynesboro proclaims October as Alpha Delta Kappa month

This October is now Alpha Delta Kappa month in Waynesboro after the organization was presented with a proclamation on Tuesday morning in city council chambers.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization for women in education with the mission to serve the community in educational, cultural and charitable programs. Waynesboro’s chapter, Alpha Gamma, is part of the Blue Ridge district.

The organization’s major goals as stated in the proclamation read Tuesday are to give recognition to outstanding educators, build a fraternal fellowship among educators and establish high standards of education.

Waynesboro’s vice mayor, Lana Williams, presented Alpha Gamma members with the proclamation, noting that she will “always be a cheerleader for teachers.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro’s chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa began 50 years ago on May 17, 1970. In addition to being presented with the proclamation, the group honored Doris Hulvey who helped found the organization in the city and has remained a member all 50 years.