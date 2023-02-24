Shannon T. Sherrill, a veteran prosecutor in the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, was elected by the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday as a circuit judge in the 25th Circuit.

Sherril has served as a deputy commonwealth’s attorney and has been in the office since 2012. He begins his eight-year term on the judicial bench on July 1.

He is a law school graduate at Washington & Lee University and previously clerked for retired Circuit Court Judge Victor Ludwig of Staunton.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Sherrill has “been a wonderful deputy commonwealth’s attorney and will be an excellent circuit judge. I can’t think of anyone who would be better. We are proud of him.”

Ledbetter called Sherrill’s appointment “an honor to our office” and a natural progression. Sherrill resides in Staunton and is married with one child.