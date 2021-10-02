Waynesboro Public Library might get rid of late fees permanently for overdue books

The Waynesboro Public Library hopes to permanently eliminate late fees for overdue materials, an official said Friday.
Although he has no intention of bringing back late fees, Waynesboro Public Library director Kevin Osborne said, “it would be a decision made consortium-wide with me, the city of Staunton and Augusta County libraries.”
In July 2020, the Waynesboro Public Library began eliminating late fees on overdue materials around the same time libraries in Staunton and Augusta County were doing away with them because officials found late fees tend to discourage people from using libraries.
“People who have books out accruing late fees didn’t want to come in to the library,” Osborne said. “So by eliminating those fees, those people didn’t have to deal with any kind of debt ... so they were able to come to the library again.”
In September, the Waynesboro Public Library reported having recovered $22,169 worth of overdue library material in the previous 36 months.
“It’s not a ton of items,” Osborne said, estimating the number of items retrieved was about 700.
The standard library hardbound book costs between $25 and $30, and if you include media materials like DVDs and Blu-rays, it can even be even more, Osborne said.
The library had help tracking down the overdue items by Unique Management System, the third party company.
“We contact patrons and remind them it’s very important to return materials to the library,” said Kenes Bowling, a manager of customer development at Unique Management Services. “If books don’t come back, it creates a great expense to the library. So we just help patron’s understand that. We don’t go knocking on doors, we’re not the police. We simply help patrons who fully intend to do the right thing to go ahead and do it.”
Waynsboro, for it’s size, did well to recover so many overdue items, Bowling said.
The estimated value of the books that were returned to the library is money that has already been spent on books purchased, Osborne said.
“So it’s not as if we get any kind of budget infusion because they’re back,” he said.
Although the Waynesboro Public Library has used the services of Unique in the past, there will not be a need to do so in the future after eliminating late fees, Osborne said.