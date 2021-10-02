Waynesboro Public Library might get rid of late fees permanently for overdue books

The library had help tracking down the overdue items by Unique Management System, the third party company.

“We contact patrons and remind them it’s very important to return materials to the library,” said Kenes Bowling, a manager of customer development at Unique Management Services. “If books don’t come back, it creates a great expense to the library. So we just help patron’s understand that. We don’t go knocking on doors, we’re not the police. We simply help patrons who fully intend to do the right thing to go ahead and do it.”

Waynsboro, for it’s size, did well to recover so many overdue items, Bowling said.

The estimated value of the books that were returned to the library is money that has already been spent on books purchased, Osborne said.

“So it’s not as if we get any kind of budget infusion because they’re back,” he said.

Although the Waynesboro Public Library has used the services of Unique in the past, there will not be a need to do so in the future after eliminating late fees, Osborne said.

