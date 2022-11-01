Waynesboro Public Library to host food drive for Blue Ridge Food Bank

The Waynesboro Public Library will host an annual food drive to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank starting on Nov. 14.

The food drive will run until Dec. 30. All non-perishable food items donated at the library will stay in the local area to feed community members who lack food.

For each item donated, a raffle ticket will be offered. On Jan. 3, 2023, the Waynesboro Public Library will draw winners. Prizes this year include gift cards to Havoc House and the French Press.

The library asks that all food items be non-perishable or shelf-stable and are not passed expired dates or best buy date.

The foods most needed are cereal, peanut butter, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, rice, spaghetti sauce and canned soups/stews. Glass containers cannot be accepted.

The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 South Wayne Ave.