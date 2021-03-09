Waynesboro Public Schools employees to receive one-time supplemental payment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cassell said the goal is the same for Kate Collins Middle. They are ready to invite students back now but may phase it out over the next few weeks. However, capacity is an issue because of the need to social distance with at least six feet between students. Because space may be limited, students attending school on the hybrid instructional model will have the first choice at deciding to return to school four days a week. Then, as there’s capacity, virtual students may switch to in-person classes if they wish to do so.

At the elementary level, students’ return will vary building by building, Cassell said. Because of its size, Berkeley Glenn students returned to the classroom four days a week on Tuesday.

At first, Cassell said he’s not sure if there’s a solution to a facility or capacity issue, but then went on to say the solution is to have seating that’s less than six feet apart, which some other school districts in Virginia are doing.

“If the desire of the board is to bring all students back, we’ll need to do so at less than six-foot distancing, and we have concerns about doing that, particularly at this point in the year,” Cassell said.