Waynesboro Public Schools employees to receive one-time supplemental payment

The Waynesboro School Board announced Tuesday employees will receive a one-time supplemental payment.
All full-time employees will receive $2,500, and part-time employees will receive $1,500. The payment will be included in the employees’ monthly paycheck on March 26.
“The Waynesboro School [Board] would like to recognize the hard work and dedication that their employees have given during these unprecedented times and appreciation of all their support during school closures and virtual learning where all employees have had to make adjustments and accommodations,” said chairperson Rick Wheeler.
Certain prorated adjustments may be made for employees who started working after a certain date.
In other business, Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell gave an instructional model update about what the rest of the school year would look like for teachers and students. Some students have had the chance to return school four days a week, but others may have to wait a little longer.
Two weeks ago, Waynesboro High students struggling with virtual learning were invited back to school four days a week, Cassell said. The staff has a plan to expand the option to return four days a week to students in other grade levels, with the goal of having all students who wish to attend four days a week back by the time they return from spring break on April 5.
Cassell said the goal is the same for Kate Collins Middle. They are ready to invite students back now but may phase it out over the next few weeks. However, capacity is an issue because of the need to social distance with at least six feet between students. Because space may be limited, students attending school on the hybrid instructional model will have the first choice at deciding to return to school four days a week. Then, as there’s capacity, virtual students may switch to in-person classes if they wish to do so.
At the elementary level, students’ return will vary building by building, Cassell said. Because of its size, Berkeley Glenn students returned to the classroom four days a week on Tuesday.
At first, Cassell said he’s not sure if there’s a solution to a facility or capacity issue, but then went on to say the solution is to have seating that’s less than six feet apart, which some other school districts in Virginia are doing.
“If the desire of the board is to bring all students back, we’ll need to do so at less than six-foot distancing, and we have concerns about doing that, particularly at this point in the year,” Cassell said.
Cassell said he wasn’t making the recommendation for students to attend school when it’s not possible for them to social distance at least six feet apart. He added that there’s a couple of things that set Waynesboro apart from the school districts who offer students in-person instruction with limited social distancing. The first being all Waynesboro students having access to a virtual connection and Chromebooks, and the second being synchronous learning.
“I’m not suggesting our virtual experience takes the place of an in-person experience,” Cassell said. “I think we’ve provided a really good virtual experience and a virtual experience that’s been productive and successful for many of our students.”
Cassell said they are working their hardest to bring those students who haven’t had a good virtual experience back in the building.
“I believe that we will be able to by spring break,” he said.