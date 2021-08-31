Waynesboro public servants ready to go in case of flooding

More rain is headed Waynesboro’s way.
Unlike recent rainfalls in the area, however, this next wave will be the result of then-Hurricane, now-Tropical Depression Ida’s storm system, which made landfall back on Sunday afternoon after striking New Orleans.
While the storm started as a Category 4 hurricane when it reached the Gulf Coast, Waynesboro shouldn’t expect anything nearly as powerful to hit the Valley.
However, residents should still take caution of the incoming storms.
Gary Critzer, the director of emergency management at Waynesboro Emergency Services, anticipates that rain should last throughout Sept. 1 into the late evening.
In terms of the upcoming forecast, Critzer said to expect “probably several inches” of heavy rain, along with strong winds and flash flooding.
“Certainly, there’s an opportunity with three-to-four inches of rain, especially if it falls over a short period of time, that we can experience flash-flooding,” Critzer said. “Flash flooding is when water backs up in the streets, low-lying areas and maybe small streams and creeks get out of their beds simply because there’s so much rainfall so fast that it can’t adequately run off.”
While not the same as river flooding, Critzer stated that flooding is something Waynesboro has become all too used to.
Captain Josh Jarrels of the Waynesboro Fire Department knows this all too well, but said that he doesn’t see flooding being as much of an issue as it once was for the city.
Jarrels credited the minimal flooding that the city’s seen over the past 12-15 years to the removal of the Rife-Loth Dam from the city.
“It’s brought the river level down and really minimalized the amount of flooding that we’ve experienced since then,” Jarrels said. “Before that time, you would have, what I would consider, great floods on a pretty regular basis at least every couple of years. Since that time, we really haven’t experienced a catastrophic flooding event in the city.”
Nonetheless, should severe flooding emerge, Waynesboro’s Fire Department is ready for it.
“We’re all trained to the [highest] standards as possible,” Jarrels said. “We have minimum training levels that require all personnel to have at least a basic knowledge of water rescue.”
In terms of whether or not the incoming rain could produce high levels of flooding, Critzer doesn’t believe the city will endure anything extraordinary.
“Currently, the forecast is that we will see some heavy rain, hopefully more in the three-to-four inch area of rainfall, with some moderate winds,” Critzer said. “With that, the river is forecast to crest on Thursday [at] about noon at about four-and-a-half feet, which is well below flood stage.”
However, some Waynesboro residents in particular neighborhoods should keep track of the rain after it’s begun falling.
“Those that live in the flood-prone areas of Waynesboro over near the river in River Shores, Shore Road, Club Court, Arch and Market Avenue [and] those with businesses in the downtown area should monitor the forecast closely,” Critzer said. “If we determine that there’s any severe flood risk, we would notify them using our emergency notification system.”
While Critzer doesn’t expect any serious flooding or disasters to come from the incoming storms, he was quick to add that anything can happen. Should something severe unfold in the city, Waynesboro Emergency Services will also be ready to respond should it need to.
“Like everything else, weather can change rapidly,” Critzer said. “If a storm stalls or you [locally] have more heavy rainfall … that can certainly impact river levels. We’ll be watching that very closely and we have trigger points where we notify people. If we know it’s going to flood ahead of time, we notify them well in advance.”
Should the rain really begin pouring, flooding in the streets can create potential disasters, and are best to avoid.
“Don’t drive through roads that are covered with water,” Critzer said. “It doesn’t take much water to float a vehicle and then you end up in trouble.”
Lieutenant Rob Brown, a nine-year veteran of the Waynesboro Fire Department, couldn’t agree more with Critzer and also emphasized that residents should take caution to steer clear of flooded streets.
“Water is very powerful and it will overtake a vehicle very quickly,” Brown said. “We do have the tools, knowledge, skills and abilities to handle those situations, but we do not want to have to use [them] to rescue anybody. So, turn around and don’t drown.”
Off the roads, however, severe storms could potentially lead to flooded homes.
Should residents find themselves in an emergency situation, it may be a while before a rescue team finds them and even longer until the team can rescue the resident from the damage.
For that reason, Brown encourages residents of Waynesboro and Augusta County to always have a preparedness storm kit on hand in their homes just in case.
Brown said the kit should be equipped with one’s needed medication, flashlights with extra batteries, whistles, and at least three days-worth of food and water per person.
Additionally, Brown said residents should also have spare warm clothes, footwear and gloves available to prevent catching hypothermia from flood water. Comfort items, such as books or toys for children, may also not be a bad idea “to keep them occupied” during an adverse situation.
“I don’t want anybody to be worried,” Brown said. “I want our residents to make sure that they are prepared and ready to handle any type of situation that were to occur from this storm,” Brown said.
Like his lieutenant, Jarrels also emphasized residents’ preparedness.
“First and foremost, as with any other emergency, make sure you’ve got a good supply of drinking water on hand that could last at least several days,” Jarrels said. “You want to make sure any of your electronic devices are charged and that you have a way to get news. That way, if you lose electricity, you still have access to weather reports.”
Jarrels continued by saying that residents should be prepared for whatever the forecast may bring.
For a severe thunderstorm with gusty winds, residents should make sure that items are tied down in their yards to prevent anything flying off and causing further damage. Items that are also subject to water damage should be moved to higher ground.
Adverse weather always comes with its unknowns, so the Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro Emergency Services want residents of the city and surrounding areas to stay safe and alert.
“Hopefully we will avoid any river flooding issues if the current forecast stays as it is,” Critzer said.