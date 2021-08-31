Waynesboro public servants ready to go in case of flooding

Captain Josh Jarrels of the Waynesboro Fire Department knows this all too well, but said that he doesn’t see flooding being as much of an issue as it once was for the city.

Jarrels credited the minimal flooding that the city’s seen over the past 12-15 years to the removal of the Rife-Loth Dam from the city.

“It’s brought the river level down and really minimalized the amount of flooding that we’ve experienced since then,” Jarrels said. “Before that time, you would have, what I would consider, great floods on a pretty regular basis at least every couple of years. Since that time, we really haven’t experienced a catastrophic flooding event in the city.”

Nonetheless, should severe flooding emerge, Waynesboro’s Fire Department is ready for it.

“We’re all trained to the [highest] standards as possible,” Jarrels said. “We have minimum training levels that require all personnel to have at least a basic knowledge of water rescue.”

In terms of whether or not the incoming rain could produce high levels of flooding, Critzer doesn’t believe the city will endure anything extraordinary.