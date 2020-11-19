Waynesboro receives Virginia tourism corporation grant

The city of Waynesboro’s department of economic development and tourism received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grant funds.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

Waynesboro will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds for a new marketing program called “Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro,” which will leverage Waynesboro’s close proximity to world-class outdoor recreation attractions such as Shenandoah National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Appalachian Trail and South River to encourage people to extend their stay in Waynesboro and take advantage of a growing culinary scene.

