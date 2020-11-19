Waynesboro receives Virginia tourism corporation grant

The city of Waynesboro’s department of economic development and tourism received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grant funds.
More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.
Waynesboro will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds for a new marketing program called “Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro,” which will leverage Waynesboro’s close proximity to world-class outdoor recreation attractions such as Shenandoah National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Appalachian Trail and South River to encourage people to extend their stay in Waynesboro and take advantage of a growing culinary scene.
“Waynesboro is becoming more and more of a ‘foodie’ destination filled with diverse offerings, and younger generations of travelers are increasingly making travel decisions based on where they can get the best food,” said Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager for Waynesboro. “The goal of ‘Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro’ is to reinforce the amazing opportunities for outdoor recreation nearby, while highlighting Waynesboro’s growing list of dining assets.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”
Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Waynesboro spending more than $38 million in 2019, supporting 367 work opportunities and contributing over $1.2 million in local and state tax revenue.
