Waynesboro Republican Committee holds grand opening at new headquarters

Waynesboro Republicans have a new home on Rosser Avenue.
Around 50 people gathered Sunday afternoon for the grand opening of the Waynesboro Republican Committee’s headquarters located at 201 B Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County’s Republican Committee chairman spoke at Sunday’s event, along with elected officials including Del. John Avoli and Congressman Ben Cline.
Danny Ledford, chairman of the Waynesboro GOP, welcomed everyone to the new headquarters and talked about the upcoming election on Nov. 3.
“This is the most important election you’re ever going to vote in,” Ledford said. “We have to win.”
The three chairmen vowed to work together to ensure that Virginia is flipped to a red state after the election.
“Let’s make sure that we turn this whole area so red that they don’t ever think about talking blue again,” Ledford said.
David Bourne, chair of the ACRC, said the committees must work hard to make sure that President Donald Trump and Congressman Cline are reelected.
“That will send a very strong message to Virginia that we are going to take Virginia back,” Bourne said.
Dwight Williams, vice chairman of the 6th district republican central region, said the upcoming election was not just about Trump or other politicians but also the country’s future. His daughter Isabella, who he calls “Trump girl,” was by his side while he spoke.
“This is the future of our country,” Williams said while pointing at his daughter. “That’s what we’re fighting for. That’s why we have to get the election so that when we turn over our country to our children, they have something to stand for, that they are still free, [and] that they can still have the Republican party to turn to when they need guidance from the political side of things.”
Cline, the representative for Virginia’s 6th congressional district, told the crowd the Republican party was based on three fundamental principles — Christian values, free market capitalism and having the right to vote.
“The Republican party stands up for liberty [and] stands up for freedom,” Cline said. “When the Republican party embraces those founding principles that set our party on it’s core so many years ago, we will win because those are the values that America stands for.”
Cline encouraged everyone to vote and said that religious and Second Amendment freedoms were at risk right now.
“Every one of you has a voice and a role to play in this election by voting,” he said.
Avoli agreed that freedoms are under attack and told the crowd that the Democratic party is destroying their liberties.
“I’m a first-generation immigrant,” Avoli said. “Your American dream that I experienced as a child is deteriorating right underneath your feet. From pro-life to the Second Amendment, your rights and opportunities are going away from you.”
Ledford encouraged everyone to volunteer in any way they can, whether posting about the election on Facebook or Twitter or helping with the committee. Volunteer shifts at the headquarters run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We understand now, that in this area, we’ve got the majority,” said Staunton GOP chairman Travis Smiley. “We just have to keep our people motivated and out to vote.”
