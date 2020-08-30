Waynesboro Republican Committee holds grand opening at new headquarters

“This is the future of our country,” Williams said while pointing at his daughter. “That’s what we’re fighting for. That’s why we have to get the election so that when we turn over our country to our children, they have something to stand for, that they are still free, [and] that they can still have the Republican party to turn to when they need guidance from the political side of things.”

Cline, the representative for Virginia’s 6th congressional district, told the crowd the Republican party was based on three fundamental principles — Christian values, free market capitalism and having the right to vote.

“The Republican party stands up for liberty [and] stands up for freedom,” Cline said. “When the Republican party embraces those founding principles that set our party on it’s core so many years ago, we will win because those are the values that America stands for.”

Cline encouraged everyone to vote and said that religious and Second Amendment freedoms were at risk right now.

“Every one of you has a voice and a role to play in this election by voting,” he said.

Avoli agreed that freedoms are under attack and told the crowd that the Democratic party is destroying their liberties.