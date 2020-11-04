 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waynesboro Republican Committee members happy with GOP success in the area
0 comments
top story

Waynesboro Republican Committee members happy with GOP success in the area

{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 16 hours after starting their day, Waynesboro Republican Committee volunteers gathered around the television for a small watch party at the committee’s headquarters on Rosser Avenue after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Danny Ledford, committee chairman, began his day at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. He called himself superstitious and wouldn’t project whether or not incumbent President Donald Trump would win the election. He believes it will be a few days before there are any final results.

“Win or lose, just give your best. That’s all you can do,” Ledford said. “You hope it goes your way, but if it doesn’t, we’re all Americans.”

Ledford was at the headquarters by 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning to help put up Trump signs at the polls and spent his day going back and forth between each of Waynesboro’s four voting wards.

By midnight, Ledford was one of three people still at the watch party waiting to hear the U.S. Senate race results between Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Daniel Gade.

Although the Associated Press named Warner the winner shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., Gade said in a video on Twitter that he would not concede the race.

“Gade had an uphill battle because he’s up against a very strong candidate.” Ledford said.

Dwight Williams, vice chairman of the 6th district republican central region, visited all four wards on Tuesday.

“I felt like the energy was really high for Trump in all four of them,” Williams said.

With all five precincts reporting in the city, Trump received 51.46%, 5,473, of the votes in Waynesboro, while Joe Biden received 46.23% of votes, for a total of 4,918 votes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Williams added that he would like to see the country come back together again.

“We need to unite under our president,” he said. “Win, lose or draw, we need to be praying for our government, praying for our president and our leaders of authority.”

Around 30 of the committee’s 70 volunteers showed up to help with Election Day on Tuesday. For the last few months, volunteers have made it possible for the headquarters to stay open about 55 hours a week.

Brandi Thompson, who’s volunteered with the committee since February, said it’s been an amazing experience so far and that Ledford’s work made everything possible.

“He’s the one who made this all happen, and we just appreciate that of him,” Thompson said. “He’s helped us to build this committee into what it is and helped us to become a team.”

As for the election, Thompson is just praying that Trump wins, she said.

Ledford thanked his committee and all of the volunteers who’ve helped with the election this year.

“They did an absolutely phenomenal job, and we just want to make sure that justice is served,” he said.

Williams said whatever success the committee had is because of Ledford’s efforts.

The Republicans secured a victory after Ben Cline, incumbent 6th district congressman, won against Democratic candidate Nicholas Betts for his second term as congressman.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden is in the lead in Virginia with 53.67% of the vote. 2,581 of 2,585 precincts are reporting.

“I hope it goes our way,” said volunteer Mike Meadows.

0 comments

Waynesboro General Election Results on Nov. 3, 2020

WARD A WARD B WARD C WARD D CAP TOTAL
PRESIDENT & VICE PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden D 258 268 321 286 3785 4918
Donald J. Trump R 539 679 618 784 2854 5474
Jo Jorgensen L 26 28 24 31 98 207
Write-In 1 10 4 4 20 39
MEMBER U. S. SENATE
Mark R. Warner D 317 323 354 333 3903 5230
Daniel M. Gade R 551 652 597 762 2789 5351
Write-In 1 2 3 1 5 5351
MEMBER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 6TH DIST.
Nicholas A. Betts D 259 254 294 251 3477 4535
Ben L. Cline R 551 723 651 842 3136 5903
Write-In 1 3 4 1 7 16
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
AMENDMENT #1
Yes 592 668 625 804 4294 6983
No 213 290 257 252 1741 2753
AMENDMENT #2
Yes 736 858 820 974 5468 8856
No 74 119 81 114 779 1167
TOTAL VOTING 829 987 971 1111 6784 10682
TOTAL REGISTERED 2817 3771 3588 4476 14652
PERCENTAGE VOTING 72.9

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert