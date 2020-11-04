Waynesboro Republican Committee members happy with GOP success in the area

Dwight Williams, vice chairman of the 6th district republican central region, visited all four wards on Tuesday.

“I felt like the energy was really high for Trump in all four of them,” Williams said.

With all five precincts reporting in the city, Trump received 51.46%, 5,473, of the votes in Waynesboro, while Joe Biden received 46.23% of votes, for a total of 4,918 votes.

Williams added that he would like to see the country come back together again.

“We need to unite under our president,” he said. “Win, lose or draw, we need to be praying for our government, praying for our president and our leaders of authority.”

Around 30 of the committee’s 70 volunteers showed up to help with Election Day on Tuesday. For the last few months, volunteers have made it possible for the headquarters to stay open about 55 hours a week.

Brandi Thompson, who’s volunteered with the committee since February, said it’s been an amazing experience so far and that Ledford’s work made everything possible.

“He’s the one who made this all happen, and we just appreciate that of him,” Thompson said. “He’s helped us to build this committee into what it is and helped us to become a team.”