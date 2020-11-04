Waynesboro Republican Committee members happy with GOP success in the area

Nearly 16 hours after starting their day, Waynesboro Republican Committee volunteers gathered around the television for a small watch party at the committee’s headquarters on Rosser Avenue after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Danny Ledford, committee chairman, began his day at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. He called himself superstitious and wouldn’t project whether or not incumbent President Donald Trump would win the election. He believes it will be a few days before there are any final results.
“Win or lose, just give your best. That’s all you can do,” Ledford said. “You hope it goes your way, but if it doesn’t, we’re all Americans.”
Ledford was at the headquarters by 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning to help put up Trump signs at the polls and spent his day going back and forth between each of Waynesboro’s four voting wards.
By midnight, Ledford was one of three people still at the watch party waiting to hear the U.S. Senate race results between Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Daniel Gade.
Although the Associated Press named Warner the winner shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., Gade said in a video on Twitter that he would not concede the race.
“Gade had an uphill battle because he’s up against a very strong candidate.” Ledford said.
Dwight Williams, vice chairman of the 6th district republican central region, visited all four wards on Tuesday.
“I felt like the energy was really high for Trump in all four of them,” Williams said.
With all five precincts reporting in the city, Trump received 51.46%, 5,473, of the votes in Waynesboro, while Joe Biden received 46.23% of votes, for a total of 4,918 votes.
Support Local Journalism
Williams added that he would like to see the country come back together again.
“We need to unite under our president,” he said. “Win, lose or draw, we need to be praying for our government, praying for our president and our leaders of authority.”
Around 30 of the committee’s 70 volunteers showed up to help with Election Day on Tuesday. For the last few months, volunteers have made it possible for the headquarters to stay open about 55 hours a week.
Brandi Thompson, who’s volunteered with the committee since February, said it’s been an amazing experience so far and that Ledford’s work made everything possible.
“He’s the one who made this all happen, and we just appreciate that of him,” Thompson said. “He’s helped us to build this committee into what it is and helped us to become a team.”
As for the election, Thompson is just praying that Trump wins, she said.
Ledford thanked his committee and all of the volunteers who’ve helped with the election this year.
“They did an absolutely phenomenal job, and we just want to make sure that justice is served,” he said.
Williams said whatever success the committee had is because of Ledford’s efforts.
The Republicans secured a victory after Ben Cline, incumbent 6th district congressman, won against Democratic candidate Nicholas Betts for his second term as congressman.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden is in the lead in Virginia with 53.67% of the vote. 2,581 of 2,585 precincts are reporting.
“I hope it goes our way,” said volunteer Mike Meadows.
Waynesboro General Election Results on Nov. 3, 2020
|WARD A
|WARD B
|WARD C
|WARD D
|CAP
|TOTAL
|PRESIDENT & VICE PRESIDENT
|Joseph R. Biden D
|258
|268
|321
|286
|3785
|4918
|Donald J. Trump R
|539
|679
|618
|784
|2854
|5474
|Jo Jorgensen L
|26
|28
|24
|31
|98
|207
|Write-In
|1
|10
|4
|4
|20
|39
|MEMBER U. S. SENATE
|Mark R. Warner D
|317
|323
|354
|333
|3903
|5230
|Daniel M. Gade R
|551
|652
|597
|762
|2789
|5351
|Write-In
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|5351
|MEMBER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 6TH DIST.
|Nicholas A. Betts D
|259
|254
|294
|251
|3477
|4535
|Ben L. Cline R
|551
|723
|651
|842
|3136
|5903
|Write-In
|1
|3
|4
|1
|7
|16
|PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
|AMENDMENT #1
|Yes
|592
|668
|625
|804
|4294
|6983
|No
|213
|290
|257
|252
|1741
|2753
|AMENDMENT #2
|Yes
|736
|858
|820
|974
|5468
|8856
|No
|74
|119
|81
|114
|779
|1167
|TOTAL VOTING
|829
|987
|971
|1111
|6784
|10682
|TOTAL REGISTERED
|2817
|3771
|3588
|4476
|14652
|PERCENTAGE VOTING
|72.9
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.