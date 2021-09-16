Waynesboro resident achieves goal of walking every street in city

Once the couple moved to Waynesboro in 2015, Virginia got right to business and quickly began enjoying her first walks throughout the city. However, it wasn’t until this past spring where she and her husband realized that she was on track to potentially do something incredible.

“When we moved to Waynesboro, I started doing my walking and I don’t like to go to the same place,” Hanifl said. “I started venturing out and just started doing the neighborhoods around Waynesboro. Just this spring, I started thinking, ‘Wouldn’t that be kind of cool to do all of the city streets as a goal for my 70th birthday?’”

Hanifl soon found a map of the city and started marking the streets she had already walked through in red ink. By that point, she noticed that had already done a decent number of them. Soon, Joe began getting involved and started driving Virginia to the remaining streets she had yet to walk.

From there, he’d either wait in the car at the end of a particular street to pick her up or join in on the walk with her.