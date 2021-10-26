Waynesboro residents concerned over new amendments to City Code 14

The animals’ owners would have 90 days from the section’s effective date to comply or risk being found guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $250.

Jami Harris, a concerned Waynesboro Resident, was critical of the city council and believes there are more important matters in the city that can be addressed rather than looking into the matter of residents’ pets.

“I’m just concerned [about] why chickens and roosters are a main concern in the city of Waynesboro,” Harris said. “There are more pressing matters to be looked at.”

While Harris said she did agree with some of the items in the new proposal, she particularly did not agree with Sections 14.2 or 14.9 No. 2, which states that “no roosters shall be allowed at any given time.”

“Roosters protect their coops, their hens, from predators,” Harris said.

Similar to previously proposed ordinances in August and September that had residents concerned about the state of their dogs and cats, Harris said that her chickens and rooster are her pets and that she felt as if the Waynesboro city council was, once again, trying to punish residents just for loving their animals.