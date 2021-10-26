Waynesboro residents concerned over new amendments to City Code 14

Some residents of Waynesboro are, once again, concerned over the state of possession regarding their chickens and roosters.
The latest Waynesboro city council meeting was held in the Waynesboro High School auditorium Monday night and covered a multitude of topics.
However, one that was quickly shelved for the evening was the proposed amendments to City Code Chapter 14 regarding residents’ chickens and roosters within Waynesboro city limits.
At the beginning of the meeting, Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson and the city council voted 5-0 in favor of tabling the matter until early 2022.
“The reason we’re doing this is to give us more time to review it,” Henderson said. “We haven’t had the chance to go through it, so we’re going to go through it and have a work session on this before [the] January meeting.”
Some of the more concerning amendments raised to Chapter 14 state that no more than 10 adult chicken hens can be allowed per residence. Additionally, chickens shall only be raised for domestic purposes and cannot be utilised for commercial use, such as selling eggs or meat.
Any chickens or roosters currently owned also would not be allowed to be “grandfathered in” after the motion would be carried on the ordinance.
The animals’ owners would have 90 days from the section’s effective date to comply or risk being found guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $250.
Jami Harris, a concerned Waynesboro Resident, was critical of the city council and believes there are more important matters in the city that can be addressed rather than looking into the matter of residents’ pets.
“I’m just concerned [about] why chickens and roosters are a main concern in the city of Waynesboro,” Harris said. “There are more pressing matters to be looked at.”
While Harris said she did agree with some of the items in the new proposal, she particularly did not agree with Sections 14.2 or 14.9 No. 2, which states that “no roosters shall be allowed at any given time.”
“Roosters protect their coops, their hens, from predators,” Harris said.
Similar to previously proposed ordinances in August and September that had residents concerned about the state of their dogs and cats, Harris said that her chickens and rooster are her pets and that she felt as if the Waynesboro city council was, once again, trying to punish residents just for loving their animals.
“These chickens are part of my family and provide eggs to my family,” Harris said. “To think that the city council can just give them a date to be gone by is crazy. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Amber Lipscomb, another Waynesboro Resident, first thanked the city council for pushing the proposed chicken amendments into January, but also stated that she would be vocally active in the issue for the upcoming months.
Among some of the issues Lipscomb had with the amendments were a lack of explaining the difference between residential and commercial use for chickens, as well as how all enclosures would have to be situated at least 10 feet from all property lines in the city.
“It’s very hard for individuals to pick up and move very heavy coops,” Lipscomb said. “In your description, if you even are missing [a] ten-foot property line, you can get your Class 4 misdemeanor.”
Lipscomb continued by saying that she felt as if city council was “intentionally criminalizing citizens of Waynesboro that otherwise would not be criminals.”
“As a teacher and mother of two, I cannot see my children for 30 days and a $250 fine just for not having that ten-foot distance based on what you currently have on there,” Lipscomb said. “It said any of these that are not met, you can get that Class 4 misdemeanor.”
Due to supply chain issues created by the coronavirus, Lipscomb also agreed with Harris that it’s ridiculous for residents to not be able to have their own personal supply chain of eggs and/or poultry to feed their families during these hard times.
“We are not Dr. Fauci’s experiments,” Lipscomb said. “We are average citizens just trying to love Waynesboro and make it safe.”
Lipscomb left the podium to applause from the audience in attendance.
Resident Curt Lilly was last to address the city council on the matter and said he doesn’t believe the concerns regarding chicken and rooster possession reflect those of the entire community, or even a majority of it.
To him, this was all about “liberty” for Waynesboro residents.
“A FOIA request showed that most of the complaints regarding animals are coming from three people,” Lilly said. “However, you are using these three people as an excuse to take away the liberties of over 20,000 residents. People [show] up at these meetings overwhelmingly opposed to this ordinance, but you keep bringing it up.”
Like Harris and Lipscomb, Lilly also brought up that passing the ordinance could mess with food on family’s tables in Waynesboro in the future during the pandemic.
“It’s currently popular to source food locally and this ordinance prevents people from doing just that,” Lilly said. “We want to be more self-sufficient, not less.”
He then left the podium with a blunt message for the council.