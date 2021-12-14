Waynesboro residents continue to get vaccinated as the holidays approach

Dr. Sam Hostetter, the Waynesboro councilman of Ward D, returned with another COVID update in Waynesboro during Monday night’s city council meeting at Kate Collins Middle School.
“Our numbers locally have stayed fairly stable, although if you look at the numbers across the state of Virginia, there is an uptick again after Thanksgiving,” Hostetter said. “Our numbers have risen a little bit, but again, they’re still fairly low.”
From there, Hostetter went on to talk about COVID’s two variants.
“The delta variant continues to be the dominant variant that we’re seeing in the state,” Hostetter said. “But omicron is on its way. In general, we don’t test every patient for the variants, but the public health folks do a sampling to see what’s coming through.”
Regarding vaccines, numbers continue to rise in the city.
“The thing that I want to bring attention to is an interesting phenomenon of vaccines,” Hostetter said. “I’ve actually seen more people getting vaccines here locally recently. I think people are recognizing a couple [of] factors. Number one, it’s still important and it’s still the best way to protect you and your family going into the holidays if you want to be getting together. Number two, we now have a year’s worth of data showing that the vaccine is safe and effective.”
While he knows that some residents were hesitant to get vaccinated due to a lack of long-term data, Hostetter said they now have data and information to back up the safety of the vaccine.
“Again, I encourage you to talk with your providers or get into one of the pharmacies and get a vaccine if you haven’t,” Hostetter said.
Hostetter said the city’s numbers show over 76.5% adults have had at least one vaccine, which is higher than when he last presented his numbers to the city at the end of November.
“The other number I’ll bring to your attention — 26.6% of adults in the city of Waynesboro have had a booster,” Hostetter said. “Again, we know that the immunity does tend to wane a little bit. We don’t know who’s going to be most at risk, but the boosters do increase your immunity. If you’ve had your vaccines but have not yet had a booster, please take advantage of that.”
As Christmas approaches, Hostetter expressed his desires for the city and its residents to remain safe in the upcoming weeks.
“If you haven’t had a vaccine, I think it’s the best way to protect yourself going through the holidays,” Hostetter said.
