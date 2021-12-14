Waynesboro residents continue to get vaccinated as the holidays approach

While he knows that some residents were hesitant to get vaccinated due to a lack of long-term data, Hostetter said they now have data and information to back up the safety of the vaccine.

“Again, I encourage you to talk with your providers or get into one of the pharmacies and get a vaccine if you haven’t,” Hostetter said.

Hostetter said the city’s numbers show over 76.5% adults have had at least one vaccine, which is higher than when he last presented his numbers to the city at the end of November.

“The other number I’ll bring to your attention — 26.6% of adults in the city of Waynesboro have had a booster,” Hostetter said. “Again, we know that the immunity does tend to wane a little bit. We don’t know who’s going to be most at risk, but the boosters do increase your immunity. If you’ve had your vaccines but have not yet had a booster, please take advantage of that.”

As Christmas approaches, Hostetter expressed his desires for the city and its residents to remain safe in the upcoming weeks.

“If you haven’t had a vaccine, I think it’s the best way to protect yourself going through the holidays,” Hostetter said.

