Waynesboro residents enjoying the dog days of summer
Despite temperatures climbing into the 90s this week, many Waynesboro residents remained cool with the summer weather.

Zayden Fernandez, 8, Brinlee Sullivan, 6, and Ashlynn Estes, 5, spent Wednesday afternoon at War Memorial Pool at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro.

“I like to play outside,” said Ashlynn. “I like playing at the pool and I like playing at the park.”

While some went to the park, others headed to the South River for some fishing.

“Sometimes I’ll bring my family out here and we’ll play in the river and look for crawdads," said Wills Kitchen of Staunton, who caught a rainbow trout and a smallmouth bass Wednesday afternoon. “It's is a lovely place and it’s full of fish."

Bryce Stamm, 13, of Waynesboro also enjoyed fishing in the midday heat.

“It’s really good,” said Stamm, who was trying to catch something under the bridge on Broad Street.

For those who don't enjoy the heat, temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler over the weekend.

“For the next several days expect for it to be below average,“ said Cody Ledbetter of the National Weather Service in Sterling.

There might also be a possibility of rain later on next week, he said.

However, temperatures will probably rise again next week.

"Often times whenever you get cold fronts to move through, high pressure follows,” Ledbetter said, which is why it will get cold for a day or two before heating up quickly.

That said, summer should get a tad cooler soon.

“We have reached the peak of summer," Ledbetter said. "So generally speaking, your average high temperatures are gonna be decreasing from here on out.”

