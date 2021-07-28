Waynesboro residents enjoying the dog days of summer

Despite temperatures climbing into the 90s this week, many Waynesboro residents remained cool with the summer weather.

Zayden Fernandez, 8, Brinlee Sullivan, 6, and Ashlynn Estes, 5, spent Wednesday afternoon at War Memorial Pool at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro.

“I like to play outside,” said Ashlynn. “I like playing at the pool and I like playing at the park.”

While some went to the park, others headed to the South River for some fishing.

“Sometimes I’ll bring my family out here and we’ll play in the river and look for crawdads," said Wills Kitchen of Staunton, who caught a rainbow trout and a smallmouth bass Wednesday afternoon. “It's is a lovely place and it’s full of fish."

Bryce Stamm, 13, of Waynesboro also enjoyed fishing in the midday heat.

“It’s really good,” said Stamm, who was trying to catch something under the bridge on Broad Street.

For those who don't enjoy the heat, temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler over the weekend.

“For the next several days expect for it to be below average,“ said Cody Ledbetter of the National Weather Service in Sterling.