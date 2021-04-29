Waynesboro’s chapter of Virginia Organizing hopes to inform, empower community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the future, the group said they hope to tackle a campaign for equitable housing in Waynesboro and host forums for the community to attend.

“One huge advantage to forums is to get the issue out there, let them know the chapter as a group is taking on the issue, and then the forum can be an opportunity for people to understand the chapter and we can get feedback. We’re looking forward to serving the community and being involved,” Monti said.

Ultimately, member Connie Wright Zink said the Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing hopes to get more people involved and make more connections.

“We encourage people to get involved as much as they can understanding that a lot of people are short on time. When you’re working full time, it’s not always easy, but there’s plenty to do. There’s a lot of options and there’s a lot of opportunities, so pretty much the sky’s the limit,” said Zink, who noted she had no prior experience in community organizing before joining Virginia Organizing.

Fellow member Aline Jackson Diggs agreed that everybody can have a role in the organization and in helping the local community.

“We have so many different populations within this city and oftentimes we forget that we are living different lives but have the same goals. If we can be a resource to bring that information, condense it and hand it off to them then that’s what we need to be,” she said. “It’s about taking the time together, being open, honest, communicating and learning how to problem solve in order to make a difference.”

