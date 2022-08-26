Waynesboro’s oldest tree comes tumbling down

The oldest and one of the most treasured trees in Waynesboro died a natural death this week.

A 350-year-old white oak came toppling down late Wednesday or early Thursday morning in the alley between Oak and Poplar avenues. While not impressively tall, the white oak was at least 200 feet in width and contained scaffold branches that were like trees, according to Dwayne Jones, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation.

Jerry Falls, an Oak Avenue resident, said he heard “an eerie sound” late Wednesday night.

“It sounded like something had hit concrete,” he said.

The tree’s toppling happened on private property and did not result in injury.

Jones said the city has long known about the white oak.

“I hate to see it go,” said Jones, who said a large branch of the tree had broken a couple of weeks ago.

Jones said City Manager Mike Hamp was notified of this week’s collapse of the tree. Besides the loss of a historically important tree, Jones said it means the death of one more white oak in the city.

“There’s not a ton of white oak,” he said.

What was needed to prolong the tree’s life was an assessment from a certified arborist, Jones said. An arborist could have pinpointed the level of decay.

Although Waynesboro has lost its oldest tree, a treasured elm on the grounds of Waynesboro High School remains, according to Jones.

“That’s a special tree,” said Jones, who said the American elm on the high school grounds is at least 200 years old.