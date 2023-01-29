Waynesboro’s robust housing development not helping potential home owners

Residential housing development in Waynesboro was strong in 2022 and looks robust in 2023.

One only has to drive near major city traffic arteries such as Hopeman Parkway, Rosser Avenue and Lew DeWitt Boulevard to see ongoing home construction.

The city’s director of community development, Leslie Tate, told Waynesboro City Council last week that 116 residential buildings were built in 2022. And already, subdivision plats approved during the year could lead to 172 more units in three subdivisions. However, Tate said it is not clear for an exact timetable when the new units will be built.

But the robust development doesn’t translate to a healthy housing stock for buyers in the region, experts said.

Rick Kane is the broker-owner of Westhills Ltd. Realtors in Fishersville and has 20 years of experience building and developing real estate.

He said the available housing inventory for Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is low.

“We are at 174 houses now; we should be about 900 houses,” he said.

Kane said that even if all 172 houses planned for Waynesboro were built immediately, it would still be a local seller’s market. He said that fact won’t change until more homes are built and other factors, such as increased interest rates.

The impact of increased interest rates over the past year did not impact a large segment of the home buyers in the area, according to Kane.

“About 25 percent of our market is cash sales, and another 20 percent make big down payments," he said. "So interest rates don’t affect those buyers."

The increase in interest rates impacts first-time home buyers. But, according to Kane, those first-time buyers seeking to purchase a home are also being hurt by the available housing in the $225,000 to $275,000 range.

He said homes in those price ranges are attractive for established owners who want to downsize and pay with cash.

“This is where the first-time buyers want to go,” Kane said of the lower home prices.

And while interest rates get the headlines, Kane said another obstacle for new potential homeowners is consumer debt. The consumer debt on credit cards has increased as the pandemic has slowed down.

The Federal Reserve reported that in November, revolving credit — mostly credit cards — in the U.S. increased by an annual rate of 16.9 percent. That is the fifth-highest increase recorded by the Fed in 55 years.

“People are going out to dinner, going out for entertainment,” Kane said. “That is having more of an impact on housing than the mortgage rate.”

There is no short-term solution to the housing supply, according to Kane,

“We are so far from a normal market,” he said. “It may be decades before there is a normal housing market in terms of producing new housing.”