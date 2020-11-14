Waynesboro salon reinvents itself as beauty supply store

Waynesboro resident India Eaves dreamed of opening her own beauty supply store for the past 12 years and on Saturday that dream became a reality.
Eaves celebrated the grand opening of MIM Beauty, a supply store, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
“This has been a passion of mine and dream of mine to start my own beauty supply,” Eaves said. “For people who don’t know, I’ve worked for beauty supplies all my life. I loved it, and I always said I would open up one myself. Today, I’m doing it.”
MIM Beauty, pronounced “M-I-M,” represents “Ms. India Mentions.” Eaves said she is always mentioning things to people, whether it’s about her faith in Jesus Christ, makeup or jewelry.
“I thought it was really catchy to do the M-I-M,” Eaves said.
The beauty supply store is located at 1344 West Main St. in Waynesboro a few blocks away from the high school. Customers can purchase hair products, accessories and items such as headphones or face masks.
The Main Street address might sound familiar to some. Eaves has owned the Uncovered Beauty salon at the same location for the past five years. The name changed to MIM Beauty when beauty product the business was added.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, beauty salons were considered non-essential businesses and were required to close in March under state guidelines. Eaves said she needed to come up with other ways to make revenue.
“I couldn’t have people in here getting their hair done at that time, so this was the move for me,” Eaves said.
Eaves said the closing was hard for clients because they couldn’t get their hair done. Customers called and asked her questions about what products she used on their hair. She realized then she could still sell products even if no one was in her chair, she said.
Eaves removed all but one station area and can now do hair and sell products for customers, fulfilling her lifelong dream of selling beauty products.
“It’s amazing to see someone take their vision and just take what they think they might want to do and really make it happen,” said Shakarri Hamilton. “I’m so excited for her.”
Hamilton has known Eaves for 12 years. The two met in college. She recalls that even then, Eaves envisioned owning her own beauty supply store.
Hamilton added that Eaves wants to create an experience for customers.
“She doesn’t want people just to come in and not be knowledgeable about her products,” Hamilton said. “I think that’s why she went from a hair salon to a shop because when she was doing hair, she understood that people wanted to take care of their hair [but] they just didn’t know where to get those products from.”
Tosha Brooks was shopping for a hair relaxer and new hair accessories on Saturday. She is previously a salon customer.
“It’s good to see her reaching a goal that she was trying to get, especially with her being a single mother,” Brooks said.
Treva Gunn greeted customers at a table filled with cookies, raffle prizes and hand sanitizer set up in front of the store for the grand opening.
“Beauty — whether it’s hair, makeup, accessories and jewelry — engulfs who she is,” Gunn said. “I’m excited that she’s finally going to be able to share that with everybody and just living the dream of doing and being what you want to be.”
MIM Beauty is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Online shopping will be available in the future.
“I’m so excited,” Eaves said. “My dream came true today.”
