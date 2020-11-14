Waynesboro salon reinvents itself as beauty supply store

“I couldn’t have people in here getting their hair done at that time, so this was the move for me,” Eaves said.

Eaves said the closing was hard for clients because they couldn’t get their hair done. Customers called and asked her questions about what products she used on their hair. She realized then she could still sell products even if no one was in her chair, she said.

Eaves removed all but one station area and can now do hair and sell products for customers, fulfilling her lifelong dream of selling beauty products.

“It’s amazing to see someone take their vision and just take what they think they might want to do and really make it happen,” said Shakarri Hamilton. “I’m so excited for her.”

Hamilton has known Eaves for 12 years. The two met in college. She recalls that even then, Eaves envisioned owning her own beauty supply store.

Hamilton added that Eaves wants to create an experience for customers.