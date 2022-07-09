Waynesboro Salvation Army has new leadership

The Waynesboro-East Augusta Salvation Army has new leadership.

Capt. Alan Grimes and Capt. Kim Grimes arrived in Waynesboro last month from previous post in Ardmore, Okla. to serve as the new corps officers. The married couple spent the past five years leading the Salvation Army in that community.

Alan Grimes said there are different programs in the Waynesboro operation, including the utility and rental assistance the local office offers. Kim Grimes said the service area in Waynesboro is much more compact. The Salvation Army in Ardmore, Okla., served five counties.

Alan Grimes said he would like to add some youth programs.

“Maybe a music program with some free lessons,” he said.

He said it would be important to see how much interest there is in a music program.

Kim Grimes said her first impression is that “this seems like a very giving community.”

The couple is aware of the Salvation Army history that dates back 157 years. The Salvation Army now reaches 132 countries.

Kim Grimes came to know of the Salvation Army’s good works first-hand. Her family went to live in a Salvation Army shelter when she was 12 in Georgia. It was through the Salvation Army she learned music.

Alan Grimes was previously a barber. One of his customers came in dressed in the Salvation Army uniform.

“He invited me to come to the Salvation Army,” he said.

Alan Grimes has worked with the organization for 19 years.

The work of the Salvation Army occupies the Grimes family for six days a week. On Sundays. the two, who are ordained and commissioned ministers, offer a church service in the chapel at the B Street headquarters. And one Fridays, the Salvation Army hosts a community lunch that attracts about 30 participants.

A food pantry at the Salvation Army’s B Street headquarters is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The contributions to the pantry come from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Kroger and Starbucks.

While the couple is new to Waynesboro, they say one need is bell ringers for the Christmas Red Kettle campaign. Those wishing to help can register at registertoring.com by putting in a zip code. More information about the local Salvation Army can be gained by looking at the organization’s Facebook page, or calling (540) 943-7591.