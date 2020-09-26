Waynesboro Salvation Army launches program to help families in poverty

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Waynesboro Salvation Army is now offering Pathway to Hope, a program designed to help families break the cycle of poverty.

“It’s intensive case management that’s focused on client goals,” said Peyton Peterson, the Waynesboro Salvation Army case manager. “We work with clients and their goals for themselves, both short and long term, and then we walk alongside them as they reach those goals.”

The program provides individualized services to families with children who desire to improve their quality of life. Peterson said they could walk alongside clients and assist them with goals, whether getting their GED, getting a car or buying a house.

“We can work with them specifically on what they need to further their family and get out of the cycle of poverty that they are in and experiencing,” Peterson said.

To be eligible for the program, you must have at least one child under 18 that you are responsible for.

“Even if it’s someone who doesn’t have their kids in their custody right then, but they’re working towards getting them back, that can be one of their goals,” Peterson said.