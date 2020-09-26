Waynesboro Salvation Army launches program to help families in poverty

The Waynesboro Salvation Army is now offering Pathway to Hope, a program designed to help families break the cycle of poverty.
“It’s intensive case management that’s focused on client goals,” said Peyton Peterson, the Waynesboro Salvation Army case manager. “We work with clients and their goals for themselves, both short and long term, and then we walk alongside them as they reach those goals.”
The program provides individualized services to families with children who desire to improve their quality of life. Peterson said they could walk alongside clients and assist them with goals, whether getting their GED, getting a car or buying a house.
“We can work with them specifically on what they need to further their family and get out of the cycle of poverty that they are in and experiencing,” Peterson said.
To be eligible for the program, you must have at least one child under 18 that you are responsible for.
“Even if it’s someone who doesn’t have their kids in their custody right then, but they’re working towards getting them back, that can be one of their goals,” Peterson said.
Other services offered through Pathway of Hope include job training, health services, childcare and education, housing options, legal services and community referrals.
Lt. Rachel Pruitt said one great thing about the program is that it’s outcome based versus needs based.
“We really measure the success based on whether the client meets their goals, not on which services we provided,” Pruitt said. “It’s really more focused on them and less on what we do.”
In addition to strengths-based case management, a network of support, a sense of community, holistic programs and spiritual guidance are also available for clients.
“We serve clients every day, and the things that we do are very helpful to families, but sometimes they can be more of a band aid,” Pruitt said. “Pathway of Hope is a real solution to a problem. Instead of just providing an electric bill once every six months, we can really get involved with a family and get to know them very well.”
By getting to know a family, Pruitt said it would be easier to see what other issues contribute to why bills may be an issue for a family. She believes the program will be more helpful long-term for families.
For more information, call the Waynesboro Salvation Army at (540) 943-7591 or go to www.usspathwayofhope.org.
