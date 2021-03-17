Waynesboro School Board adopts $42.3M budget, which includes 5% raises for teachers

Cassell also discussed federal funding at Tuesday night’s meeting. Federal funding for the 2021-22 school year will total $2,733,601, up $1,151,690 or 5.81% from this year’s budget.

Schools will also once again receive CARES Act funding for the 2021-22 school year, totaling $1,463,723.

CARES Act funding will provide both salary and non-salary support for Waynesboro schools. Salary funding from the CARES Act money covers added positions that were needed throughout the pandemic, including extra personnel at the elementary level to offer fully virtual learning for students and extra personnel in special education classrooms. It also provides non-salary funding that covers things like personal protective equipment (PPE).

Cassell said the added positions funded by the CARES Act will either be eliminated or reduced through attrition in the next year or into the next budget cycle when schools are clear of the pandemic.

Most of the time, at least 80-82% of the budget consists of salaries and benefits, Cassell said. However, because schools were able to use the non-salary funds from the CARES Act on needs related to reopening schools during the pandemic, salaries and benefits make up only 79% of the 2021-22 budget.

The budget was balanced with an over/under budget total of $0. Cassell said it wasn’t an easy budget, but that it’s been nice to finally have some funds to spend.

