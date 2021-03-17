Waynesboro School Board adopts $42.3M budget, which includes 5% raises for teachers

The Waynesboro School Board on Tuesday adopted a budget for the 2021-22 school that prioritizes employee compensation and student needs.
The budget, approved unanimously by the board, totals $42,389,703. This is a spending increase of $3,952,112 or 10.28% from the current school year’s budget of $38,437,591.
The General Assembly’s approved budget funds the state share of a 5% raise for teachers and state-funded employees. According to a budget presentation during Tuesday’s meeting, salary increases are estimated to cost nearly $1.8 million.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, Virginia school divisions must offer a 2-5% raise for employees to remain eligible for state funding between 2020-2022. Waynesboro Schools will provide the full 5% raise to teachers, a total that pleased Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell.
“I’m proud of that for this year,” Cassell said.
State funding for the 2021-22 school year totals $20,973,073, a 5.81% increase of approximately $1.1 million from the 2020-21 budget of $19,821,383.
In addition to a salary increase, the state budget will also fund increased compensation rates for substitutes, coaches and other extracurricular duties.
There were also reductions in state funding, primarily due to enrollment loss in school divisions across the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the state reduced funding for K-3 primary class size reductions, which then lowered funding for most Standards of Quality (SOQ) programs.
Cassell has addressed concerns as to whether the 5% raise is sustainable, he said. He explained that except for the three years following the Great Recession of 2008, the state would not typically give less funding after they’ve provided money for compensation.
Local city appropriation for the 2021-22 school year totals $16,656,209, an increase of $1,365,015 or 8.93% compared to the 2020-21 budget.
According to the budget presentation, funding should have increased by $497,195 and was reduced to level funding in the city’s adopted budget due to the pandemic. Based on a funding formula, the actual increased budget is $867,820 but appears as $1,365,015 due to funding reductions in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Combined, state and local funding increases total approximately $2.5 million.
“That presumably is sustainable and supports the 5% raise,” Cassell said. “That is probably the most important part of this budget.”
Additional state funding will provide support for school counselors and the Virginia Preschool Initiative and early childhood education programs. Student support is also included in additional state funding, with a focus on students who are at a risk educationally and English language learners.
As of Tuesday, 3,111 students are enrolled in grades K-12 in Waynesboro Schools. Out of these students, there are more than 500 students with disabilities, 229 English language learners, 40 homeless students and 22 students in foster care.
Cassell also discussed federal funding at Tuesday night’s meeting. Federal funding for the 2021-22 school year will total $2,733,601, up $1,151,690 or 5.81% from this year’s budget.
Schools will also once again receive CARES Act funding for the 2021-22 school year, totaling $1,463,723.
CARES Act funding will provide both salary and non-salary support for Waynesboro schools. Salary funding from the CARES Act money covers added positions that were needed throughout the pandemic, including extra personnel at the elementary level to offer fully virtual learning for students and extra personnel in special education classrooms. It also provides non-salary funding that covers things like personal protective equipment (PPE).
Cassell said the added positions funded by the CARES Act will either be eliminated or reduced through attrition in the next year or into the next budget cycle when schools are clear of the pandemic.
Most of the time, at least 80-82% of the budget consists of salaries and benefits, Cassell said. However, because schools were able to use the non-salary funds from the CARES Act on needs related to reopening schools during the pandemic, salaries and benefits make up only 79% of the 2021-22 budget.
The budget was balanced with an over/under budget total of $0. Cassell said it wasn’t an easy budget, but that it’s been nice to finally have some funds to spend.