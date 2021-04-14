Waynesboro School Board approves calendar for next year

Waynesboro students will be returning to school for in-person learning five days a week next year.

The Waynesboro School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said in an email on Wednesday there are no virtual days scheduled.

The academic year will begin for teachers and staff with work days starting on Aug. 3 and end with a teacher workday on May 27, 2022.

Students will return to school on Aug. 10 and finish the school year with an early dismissal on May 25, 2022. The Waynesboro High School graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for May 21, 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both students and teachers will have Thanksgiving break on Nov. 25 and 26, and return to school on Nov. 29. The first semester will end Dec. 21. Winter break will start for students on Dec. 22 and continue through Jan. 5. Teacher workdays are scheduled for Jan. 3 and 4.

Cassell added there are 182 days scheduled in the calendar, two of which are “built-in weather days.”

Other holidays listed on the calendar for students include Sept. 6 and 20, Oct. 11, Nov. 2, Jan. 17, Feb. 21 March 28-31, April 1 and April 18.