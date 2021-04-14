 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waynesboro School Board approves calendar for next year
0 comments
top story
EDUCATION

Waynesboro School Board approves calendar for next year

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro students will be returning to school for in-person learning five days a week next year.

The Waynesboro School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the academic calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said in an email on Wednesday there are no virtual days scheduled.

The academic year will begin for teachers and staff with work days starting on Aug. 3 and end with a teacher workday on May 27, 2022.

Students will return to school on Aug. 10 and finish the school year with an early dismissal on May 25, 2022. The Waynesboro High School graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for May 21, 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both students and teachers will have Thanksgiving break on Nov. 25 and 26, and return to school on Nov. 29. The first semester will end Dec. 21. Winter break will start for students on Dec. 22 and continue through Jan. 5. Teacher workdays are scheduled for Jan. 3 and 4.

Cassell added there are 182 days scheduled in the calendar, two of which are “built-in weather days.”

Other holidays listed on the calendar for students include Sept. 6 and 20, Oct. 11, Nov. 2, Jan. 17, Feb. 21 March 28-31, April 1 and April 18.

Report cards will be issued on Oct. 22, Jan. 7, March 18 and May 25 at the elementary level.

Fall parents conferences are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Waynesboro High School. Elementary schools and Kate Collins Middle School will have parents conferences 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 11.

In the spring, every school will have parents conferences 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert