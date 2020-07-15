Waynesboro students will probably begin the academic year Aug. 18 with split schedules and remote instruction, school officials said Tuesday evening.
Students will have the option to participate in either remote instruction or a hybrid instructional plan, Waynesboro School Board members said at Tuesday's meeting.
Mondays will be used for virtual instruction for all students.
Those who choose to participate in the hybrid instructional plan will attend school for classroom instruction on a staggered schedule throughout the other days of the week. Students with last names beginning with A through L will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday and students with last names beginning with M through Z will attend on Wednesdays and Fridays, according to the school board's proposed plan.
The three days of the week students are not in the classroom the will be taught remotely.
Students who choose not to physically attend school twice a week will take part in virtual instruction five days a week.
Amber Lipscomb, a sixth-grade math teacher at Kate Collins Middle, said the impossible restrictions outlined in the school’s reopening plan will cause students to develop a hatred of school.
“Our very own teachers that I have talked to do not want to send their kids into those learning environments,” Lipscomb said. “Our hybrid model that we are going into does not provide equity for those students that are going to be online only.”
Lipscomb voiced concerns over schools opening in August because of COVID-19 and called for instruction to remain online for every student.
“It gives us an opportunity to bridge our gap from the community to the school,” Lipscomb said. “This gives us the opportunity for our children’s parents to be involved in the curriculum.”
Last week, several school divisions in Virginia adopted Canvas, a free platform that will be used for online instruction. Teachers, students and parents will all have access to the program. Training for teachers is expected to be available sometime this month.
School Board member Debra Freeman-Belle talked about her concerns about reopening plans as both a parent and a board member.
“I don’t know what you’re asking of me as a parent,” Freeman-Belle said. “I think if we can work on shaping that for parents, it would be easier for decisions.”
The reopening plan contains no absolutes, said Dr. Ryan Barber, the executive director of student services.
For those student who do attend in-person classes, rules will be put in place to help keep everyone safe, officials said.
“We feel like we’ve created an environment that is as safe as it can be,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell. “It’s not foolproof, and it’s not perfect, and we acknowledge that.”
Face coverings will be required in areas where social distancing isn’t possible, such as outside the classroom. Students will also be required to wear face masks and social distance when riding the bus. Classrooms will be set up with at least six feet of distance between students and the teacher.
Staff members and students will undergo health screenings and temperature checks upon arrival at school. If a student has a temperature of 100 degrees or above, they will be asked to leave but can return to school the following day.
Vonda Hutchinson, executive director of finance, discussed sanitation measures the schools will be taking this year.
“We have formed a partnership with Veritiv and have consolidated and coordinated our cleaning efforts in our schools,” Hutchinson said.
Schools have a variety of cleaning products that are what Hutchinson called “inconsistent.” New cleaning products will be distributed to schools to ensure all areas are properly sanitized.
Old cleaning products, including hand soaps, hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays and wipes will be used until new supplies arrive. Once these supplies are brought in, custodians, principals, teachers and support staff will be trained on how to use them effectively. Students and teachers will not be required to provide their own cleaning supplies.
No final decision has been made regarding cleaning frequency or in what areas cleaning will occur.
Principals or teachers will contact parents in the next few weeks to see what questions and concerns they have about their children returning to school this fall.
The board will likely adopt an amended reopening plan during a phone meeting or at next month’s scheduled meeting, Dr. Cassell said.
