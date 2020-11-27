Waynesboro shoppers experience lighter crowds on Black Friday

Twenty-year-old Petie Guilford started Black Friday shopping early this year.
He and his girlfriend Reina Sosa set up camp outside the GameStop on Rosser Avenue at 4 p.m. Wednesday in hopes of snagging the highly coveted PlayStation 5 when the store opened at 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Guilford has been playing video games since he was a little kid, he said. He was most excited about the controller on the new console.
“The haptic feedback is crazy,” he said. “I’ve never seen it before. The Xbox doesn’t have it.”
The PS5 was released on Nov. 12 and sold out immediately. Like Guilford, gamers camped out at GameStops nationwide to acquire the $500 console on Black Friday.
Guilford’s mom called him crazy, but she still planned to bring him a plate of Thanksgiving food, he said.
“I’m ready to go home tomorrow,” he said Thursday morning. He had never camped out waiting for any other Black Friday sales before.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, major retailers including Walmart and Target started Black Friday deals online weeks ago to reduce the number of patrons coming to shop in person during the busy holiday season.
The Waynesboro Town Center was relatively quiet Friday afternoon, an unusual sight to see on Black Friday. It was obvious things were different this year.
For many, Black Friday shopping is a yearly tradition. Cindy Campbell and Cassie Wynant usually wake up super early to go Black Friday shopping.
Support Local Journalism
This year, they shopped Friday afternoon to avoid having to stand out in the cold at 5 a.m. at the stores who were limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at one time. They were both surprised to see how thin the crowds were.
“It’s definitely super weird,” Wynant said. “We came out later thinking it was going to be crazy, and it feels like a normal Saturday, honestly.”
Since March, businesses have implemented physical distancing, increased cleaning and disinfecting and facial coverings, a state-mandated requirement under an Executive Order from Gov. Ralph Northam.
Most shoppers out and about Friday afternoon said they felt safe shopping in person during the pandemic. However, Wyant did say that people who weren’t wearing masks needed to.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers shopping in crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving to be a high risk activity and encourages people to avoid to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I think Waynesboro does pretty good with social distancing, facemasks and all the guidelines,” said shopper Terri Cowgill. “I feel extremely safe.”
Because of its size, the Waynesboro Bath & Body works only allowed 13 shoppers in at one time Friday.
“I don’t like standing in this line, but I do understand,” said Rhonda Terell.
For the first time in recent years, stores including Walmart, Target, Bath & Body Works, Kohl’s and Target were closed on Thanksgiving.
Typically, Stephanie Price is out the door to go Black Friday shopping right after Thanksgiving dinner and in the stores until 5 a.m. the next day. She missed getting to experience that this year.
“Yeah, everybody’s paranoid,” Price said. “I’m not happy about it, but it is what it is.”
Price said that Friday’s smaller crowds made her shopping experience better.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.