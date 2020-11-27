Waynesboro shoppers experience lighter crowds on Black Friday

Twenty-year-old Petie Guilford started Black Friday shopping early this year.

He and his girlfriend Reina Sosa set up camp outside the GameStop on Rosser Avenue at 4 p.m. Wednesday in hopes of snagging the highly coveted PlayStation 5 when the store opened at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Guilford has been playing video games since he was a little kid, he said. He was most excited about the controller on the new console.

“The haptic feedback is crazy,” he said. “I’ve never seen it before. The Xbox doesn’t have it.”

The PS5 was released on Nov. 12 and sold out immediately. Like Guilford, gamers camped out at GameStops nationwide to acquire the $500 console on Black Friday.

Guilford’s mom called him crazy, but she still planned to bring him a plate of Thanksgiving food, he said.

“I’m ready to go home tomorrow,” he said Thursday morning. He had never camped out waiting for any other Black Friday sales before.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, major retailers including Walmart and Target started Black Friday deals online weeks ago to reduce the number of patrons coming to shop in person during the busy holiday season.