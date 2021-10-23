Waynesboro shopping center copes with nuisance visitors, debris

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Skillman said police have stepped up patrols of the shopping center. “Police have encouraged us to call them,” he said. But Skillman said business owners cannot remain on site 24 hours a day.

As one example, Skillman said after the Oct. 13 council meeting he drove by to find “six to 10 people lying on the sidewalk” at the shopping center.

Waynesboro City Council will be briefed on efforts to assist the shopping center with its problems on Monday night.

Capt. David Shaw, who oversees the support services division of the police department, said the council would receive information on what can be done to assist business owners. The council will also get details on how many times police have been called to Riverside.

Shaw said the ultimate solution is multi-pronged.

“If crimes are committed, we will investigate them,” he said.

But Shaw said some of the problems identified at the shopping center may not be illegal. In those cases, people needing services can be referred to the appropriate social services agencies.

To Skillman, the shopping center has a personal connection.

“I grew up just a few blocks from here,” he said.