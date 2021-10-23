Waynesboro shopping center copes with nuisance visitors, debris

The Riverside Shopping Center has been part of Waynesboro’s business scene since the 1960s.
And today, the East Broad Street cluster of modest businesses still provide basic amenities such as tax services, a laundromat and a flower shop and tanning salon.
But shopping center co-owner Larry Skillman said the hub has been plagued for months, perhaps years, by people he describes as “drifters” and “homeless.”
Initially, Skillman said his shopping center “was a place to get out of the weather” for those seeking temporary refuge. But over time, the Riverside Shopping Center became a hangout.
“We’ve seen drug deals taking place and some prostitution,” Skillman said.
And on many mornings, business owners are confronted by mounds of debris, abandoned clothes and even used needles.
“We are constantly cleaning up piles of trash and discarded clothing,” Skillman told Waynesboro City Council on Oct. 13.
Another business owner told council of employees being begged for money.
The manager of the shopping center’s laundromat boarded up restrooms to keep people from using drugs or committing sexual acts, Skillman said.
Skillman and his fellow business owners took their concerns to Waynesboro City Council on Oct. 13. They asked for stricter enforcement of trespassing and even called for passing a stronger ordinance to deal with loitering.
Skillman said police have stepped up patrols of the shopping center. “Police have encouraged us to call them,” he said. But Skillman said business owners cannot remain on site 24 hours a day.
As one example, Skillman said after the Oct. 13 council meeting he drove by to find “six to 10 people lying on the sidewalk” at the shopping center.
Waynesboro City Council will be briefed on efforts to assist the shopping center with its problems on Monday night.
Capt. David Shaw, who oversees the support services division of the police department, said the council would receive information on what can be done to assist business owners. The council will also get details on how many times police have been called to Riverside.
Shaw said the ultimate solution is multi-pronged.
“If crimes are committed, we will investigate them,” he said.
But Shaw said some of the problems identified at the shopping center may not be illegal. In those cases, people needing services can be referred to the appropriate social services agencies.
To Skillman, the shopping center has a personal connection.
“I grew up just a few blocks from here,” he said.
He remembers a more vibrant community. What is happening now is difficult for him.