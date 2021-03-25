Waynesboro students organize Stop Asian Hate March and Protest

STAUNTON — Local high school students have organized a Stop Asian Hate March and Protest for Saturday afternoon at Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park.

Waynesboro High senior Delaney Duff, head organizer of the event, said the march’s goal is to bring community awareness to the problems those in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community face.

“We’re trying to gain the attention of the public for people to realize that there’s issues not only within other marginalized groups in America, but also within the Asian American community, too, that have been overlooked.”

Duff had never organized an event like this. However, she felt it was important to speak out against the growing violence, hate crimes and harmful stereotypes growing in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, she said. The event comes after an Atlanta shooting on March 17 that killed eight people, six of which were of Asian descent.

Duff began planning the event by sending out a virtual flyer to people in the Waynesboro community. She received a good response from people and said without them, the event wouldn’t be possible. Other organizers include Waynesboro High students Alexandra Candelier, Isabelle Brodeur, Katelyn Sizemore, Olivia Edwards, Tristan Ganoa and Autumn Allen, who attends Wilson Memorial High in Fishersville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}