Waynesboro superintendent says summer school will not turn into mandatory, year-round classes

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's directive Friday that all schools are to reopen by March 15 was not aimed at districts such as Waynesboro, according to the city's superintendent.
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell told school board members Tuesday at its monthly meeting that Northam’s comments were directed primarily at divisions that have not been open for students since they closed their schools last March. According to the Virginia Department of Education, 42 of the 132 school divisions in the state are still operating under a fully remote model.
“I don't think the governor’s number of March 15 was arbitrary,” Cassell said. “It’s been one year.”
Waynesboro elementary students returned to a hybrid model in October. Both middle and high school students returned to school under a hybrid model when the spring semester began in January. Cassell doesn’t anticipate the school returning to anything other than a hybrid model as long as school divisions must maintain six-feet of social distancing, he said.
The CDC, Virginia Department of Health and the VDOE continue recommending at least six feet of distance between individuals. Still, Cassell said some schools had tried three-feet of distance, which increases the number of people who must quarantine if there is a positive case.
“It's very difficult to maintain continuity of learning when you’re quarantining large numbers of staff and students each day,” Cassell said.
Waynesboro teachers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 2 and are expected to receive their second dose on March 4. This adds a layer of protection for teachers and students, Cassell said. He expects all other employees to be vaccinated by August.
“My goal would be to return in some semblance of normalcy in August,” Cassell said. “We’re just going to have to see.”
Summer school
Last week, Northam said he wanted schools to extend their classrooms this summer so students can catch up by the fall. Although many thought this meant Northam was supporting year-round schooling, Cassell said mandatory year-long school is not what the governor wants.
Like any other year, Cassell said summer school will address any learning gaps a student is facing. With virtual learning, more students are struggling to stay caught up and will probably attend schools during the summer months to get caught up. However, it's uncertain what summer school will look like for Waynesboro students.
“I don’t have yet the details of our summer school plan, but it will look much more like regular school than what we’ve been accustomed to for summer school,” Cassell said.