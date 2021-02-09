Waynesboro superintendent says summer school will not turn into mandatory, year-round classes

“It's very difficult to maintain continuity of learning when you’re quarantining large numbers of staff and students each day,” Cassell said.

Waynesboro teachers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 2 and are expected to receive their second dose on March 4. This adds a layer of protection for teachers and students, Cassell said. He expects all other employees to be vaccinated by August.

“My goal would be to return in some semblance of normalcy in August,” Cassell said. “We’re just going to have to see.”

Summer school

Last week, Northam said he wanted schools to extend their classrooms this summer so students can catch up by the fall. Although many thought this meant Northam was supporting year-round schooling, Cassell said mandatory year-long school is not what the governor wants.

Like any other year, Cassell said summer school will address any learning gaps a student is facing. With virtual learning, more students are struggling to stay caught up and will probably attend schools during the summer months to get caught up. However, it's uncertain what summer school will look like for Waynesboro students.