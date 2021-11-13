Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra enthusiastic for its first-ever holiday concert

Jake Roege, the orchestra’s assistant concertmaster and violinist, also believes, like Brand, that the show will be great for the community following a rough 2020.

“I think people need to get together, sing some music and hear some songs that they know for things to feel a little bit normal again,” Roege said. “Even if we’re all masked inside, at least we’ll all be sitting there together enjoying something live and not on our screens.”

Roege additionally said he hopes the event creates a great family atmosphere and that folks enjoy being able to listen to the music live and in-person once again. For some, he said, it makes all the difference.

“Even just as things started opening up this summer and concerts started happening again, I had so many people coming up to me after concerts almost in tears,” Roege said. “They were just, like, ‘as soon as we heard the live sounds of the instruments,’ there was just something that triggered a lot of people to tears. Even though we had barely started playing, there was just something about hearing live sound produced.”

For Wilson, the show that’s planned will be worth the wait for him, his orchestra, and the local residents.