Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra enthusiastic for its first-ever holiday concert

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is getting in the holiday spirit.
The American Prize-winning community orchestra will be hosting its first-ever Holiday Pops Concert at the Waynesboro High School auditorium at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Tickets are $10 for adults and free for all students and children. They’re currently available for sale at wsomusic.org and will also be sold at the door.
Peter Wilson, the music director for the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, was a White House violinist for 30 years and even commanded the string section of The President’s Own as a Master Gunnery Sergeant in the Marine Corps.
When he retired from the military last year, he finally had the time to organize a holiday concert with the orchestra.
“I’ve been wanting us to do a holiday concert for years,” Wilson said. “One of the reasons I haven’t been able to follow through on this up to now is because I’ve spent 30 years in the Marine Band and the White House Orchestra. So every December is pretty packed.”
Some of the music that will be played in the December concert will even be coming straight from his White House experience.
“I’ve selected, I think, a really wonderful program that combines a lot of the music that I, myself, have played at the White House for years,” Wilson said. “Some of these arrangements are published outside of the Marine Band and one or two that I’m bringing in are actually from the White House folder. I’m going to actually play a little violin solo with one of those selections, which I think the audience will really appreciate.”
Charles Salembier, the orchestra’s President of the Board, believes that Waynesboro and SAW residents have been waiting for a show like this for quite some time.
“There are a whole lot of people, I think, [that] would love a holiday concert with a sing-along and the kind of music people love to hear getting close to the holiday time.”
Gabriela Dech, the manager and personnel manager of the orchestra, is also an oboist for the orchestra and has been with the symphony since 2007. Like Salembier and Wilson, she can’t wait for the show in December.
“I’m really excited,” Dech said. “I’ve been wanting something like this to be developed for a couple of years now. We are the Waynesboro Symphony, so I feel like if we can get into some of these annual traditions that become part of a Waynesboro city resident’s annual routine as they get ready for the holidays, that would be a great compliment to the orchestra. It’s a way for us to give back to the community, too.”
Especially after COVID-19 cancelled numerous, if not all, holiday celebrations last year, Dech believes that the show is also important to bring to the local residents, as well.
With the concert being just one day before Waynesboro’s Christmas parade, she and the orchestra are ready to be one of the first acts in the city for the holiday.
“I’m excited that, in a way, we are spearheading this return,” Dech said. “We did, very cautiously, decide to return to in-person orchestral experiences this fall, which I know was not the case for other organizations in our general area. I’m just excited to sort of be leading the way and letting folks know that it’s ok to come out and celebrate. I think it’s also important to have that community [and] to get back to those things we did before COVID and hopefully have a way to launch into a brighter future.”
Laura Jean Brand, the orchestra’s stage manager and flutist, has been with the orchestra since it was founded in 1996. 25 years later, she can’t believe how much bigger it’s become since its humble origins.
“I can’t even tell you how much the orchestra has grown,” Brand said. “It’s grown from a small community orchestra to a community orchestra that draws people from neighboring communities. The caliber of the orchestra [has] just tremendously improved over the years.”
“Thanks to vaccinations and people masking,” Brand is ready for the symphony “to come together both as an orchestra and for an audience.”
“We’ve been wanting to do a holiday show for several years,” Brand said. “It’s the first time that we’ve been able to pull it together. I think we’re all so excited to bring our music to an expanded audience because holiday shows often draw a different audience, especially a younger audience, and just a broader audience in general. We think it’s going to be really fun.”
Jake Roege, the orchestra’s assistant concertmaster and violinist, also believes, like Brand, that the show will be great for the community following a rough 2020.
“I think people need to get together, sing some music and hear some songs that they know for things to feel a little bit normal again,” Roege said. “Even if we’re all masked inside, at least we’ll all be sitting there together enjoying something live and not on our screens.”
Roege additionally said he hopes the event creates a great family atmosphere and that folks enjoy being able to listen to the music live and in-person once again. For some, he said, it makes all the difference.
“Even just as things started opening up this summer and concerts started happening again, I had so many people coming up to me after concerts almost in tears,” Roege said. “They were just, like, ‘as soon as we heard the live sounds of the instruments,’ there was just something that triggered a lot of people to tears. Even though we had barely started playing, there was just something about hearing live sound produced.”
For Wilson, the show that’s planned will be worth the wait for him, his orchestra, and the local residents.
“We’re going to have a really wonderful mix of film music that’s featured in Christmas movies,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have a medley of songs from Chanukah so that we can really include all of the festive sounds of the season. And then at the end of the show, we’re going to be doing an extended version of Leroy Anderson’s ‘Christmas Festival’, which is a fantastic, very famous arrangement medley of Christmas carols. We’re going to print the lyrics in the programs so that we can basically have this sing-along that’ll close the concert. I think that kind of audience participation is so important and it’s going to get everybody excited and involved.”
There will also be prize drawings at the event in addition to the music, as well. The plan is to create a fun atmosphere for everyone, regardless of age and musical experience.
“It’s such a great family event where you’ve got the parents certainly [knowing] these songs and then they’re teaching them to their kids and their kids are hearing a live orchestra playing while they’re singing … it really sets the tone for a wonderful family event,” Wilson said.
