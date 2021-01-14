Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra honored by The American Prize

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra has been honored by The American Prize for sustained excellence, the first time a symphony orchestra has received the honor since the award began in 2014.

The American Prize, a national nonprofit competition in the performing arts, recognizes and rewards “the best America produces.”

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is among six others who received an Honored Artist distinction, given to those who “have proven themselves to be artists of sustained excellence over a number of seasons as laureates in the competitions.”

“In Waynesboro, it’s so refreshing to see even with varying degrees of experience that everyone is so supportive of everyone else,” said Peter Wilson, who has been the conductor of WSO since 2007. “The real reward here is seeing their faces when we get to a performance day and seeing their smiles when it’s, ‘OK, we’re doing this’ along with the wonderful response from the audience.”

The other honorees for 2020 include composer Jennifer Bellor of Las Vegas, Nev., composer and conductor Gerald Guss of St. Paul, Minn., conductor Wes Kenney of Denver, Colo., arts producer Christine Steyer of Chicago, Ill., and soprano Clare Demer of Tucson, Ariz. They join a list of 20 previous honorees.