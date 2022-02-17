Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra’s winter concerts to be held this weekend

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for two performances of its winter concert, “The American Dream,” this weekend.

The Orchestra, now in its 26th season, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Staunton’s First Presbyterian Church and again on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Waynesboro’s First Presbyterian Church. Both concerts will feature music by American composers Kevin Puts and William Grant Still. Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is directed by Peter Wilson, who is in his 15th season as director.

While the Orchestra has a rich history in the Shenandoah Valley, attendees this year will see one new aspect to the program — the concerts will feature the winners of the group’s first-ever young artists concerto competition. This year’s winners are Harrisonburg High School sophomore Cindy Liu on oboe, Miller School of Albemarle senior Zifan “Francis” Deng on viola and Charlottesville High School senior John “Bob” Kammauff on tuba. Each of the winners will perform a movement from their chosen concerto with the full orchestra.

The entire 2021-2022 symphony season is dedicated to former development director Anne Seaton. Seaton died in a car accident involving a drunk driver in April 2021.

“Anne worked tirelessly on behalf of the Waynesboro Symphony, and we celebrate her life and boundless energy through our music during this season and beyond,” Wilson said of dedicating the season to Seaton in a statement.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. No advance tickets are needed and masks are required.

Donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the door, online or by mail to Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 671, Waynesboro, Va. 22980.