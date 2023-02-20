The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra holds its winter concert in both Staunton and Waynesboro the last weekend in February and features an acclaimed trumpeter.

The concert, titled “And the Trumpets Shall Sounds,” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Staunton, and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro.

Music Director Peter Wilson leads the symphony. Mary Elizabeth Bowden, a classical trumpeter, is the featured performer at this winter’s concert. Gramophone Magazine has recognized Bowden for her “splendid, brilliant” play.

Bowden’s current season of work includes at least four world premieres, including Vivian Fung’s “Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra” with the Waynesboro Symphony. The Vivian Fung Trumpet Concerto also displays the abilities of the Eb, Flugelhorn and Piccolo trumpets.

The winter concert includes the Mendelssohn Trumpet Overture and Bizet’s “Carmen Fantasia for two solo trumpets.” The latter piece features both Bowden and her husband, David Dash.

Both concerts in Staunton and Waynesboro are free of charge, and no tickets are required. Contributions would be appreciated.