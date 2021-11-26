Waynesboro to host its first Holiday Market

Santa is coming to town and bringing more than two dozen vendors to downtown Waynesboro along with him.
The city is hosting its first ever Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, sponsored by Destination Downtown Waynesboro. The inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Main Street Alley and onto Lumos Plaza. Dec. 4 is also the day of Waynesboro’s annual Christmas parade which will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
DDW President Sarah Severs said the board decided to have the Holiday Market coincide with the Christmas parade to encourage visitors to come downtown earlier in the day to shop, eat and enjoy the festivities before the parade begins.
The Holiday Market will feature local vendors and artisans, caricature drawings, Backyard Gourmet food truck, Lucky Duck kettle corn, hot chocolate, cloggers and more. DDW also will be selling ornaments that feature downtown Waynesboro for $10.
“We are so excited about it. Come down and get into the holiday spirit, enjoy being downtown and see what is there,” Severs said. “We hope that visitors will support our local merchants beyond the Holiday Market, as well.”
Waynesboro’s Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Callison said the Holiday Market event is the “perfect opportunity” to boost sales for businesses and artisans who may still be bouncing back from COVID-19 pandemic related cuts and supply chain issues.
“The market is bringing together a lot of local makers and artisans and downtown businesses. It’s a great way to really bring the product to the consumer and meet them where they are, which is hopefully coming to the Holiday Market this year,” Callison said. “This will invite people to come downtown a little earlier, do some shopping, see some Christmas decorations, eat at a local restaurant — just having a fun day in downtown Waynesboro.”
According to data from Shift Workspaces, a local business will generate 70% more local activity per square foot than a big box store. Money spent locally will generate three-and-a-half times more wealth for the local economy compared to chain-owned businesses.
“This Holiday Market is a great chance for consumers, visitors and local residents to come downtown and see what’s available and do some holiday shopping in person,” Callison said.