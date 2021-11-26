Waynesboro to host its first Holiday Market

Santa is coming to town and bringing more than two dozen vendors to downtown Waynesboro along with him.

The city is hosting its first ever Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 4, sponsored by Destination Downtown Waynesboro. The inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Main Street Alley and onto Lumos Plaza. Dec. 4 is also the day of Waynesboro’s annual Christmas parade which will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street.

DDW President Sarah Severs said the board decided to have the Holiday Market coincide with the Christmas parade to encourage visitors to come downtown earlier in the day to shop, eat and enjoy the festivities before the parade begins.

The Holiday Market will feature local vendors and artisans, caricature drawings, Backyard Gourmet food truck, Lucky Duck kettle corn, hot chocolate, cloggers and more. DDW also will be selling ornaments that feature downtown Waynesboro for $10.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so excited about it. Come down and get into the holiday spirit, enjoy being downtown and see what is there,” Severs said. “We hope that visitors will support our local merchants beyond the Holiday Market, as well.”