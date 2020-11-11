Waynesboro to host reverse Christmas parade this year

While the city won't be hosting it's traditional Christmas parade, Waynesboro will be hosting "That Holiday Feeling" — a two-part holiday event.

The changes were made to comply with safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Dec. 4 to Dec. 20 from 6-8 p.m., a Christmas Decorations Trail will be available as a drive-thru event.

Residences and businesses that are decorating for the season are encouraged to sign up in advance at waynesboro.va.us. A list of addresses will be compiled and posted online.

"This is to give area residents a list of places to drive by to enjoy lights and creative decorations. This activity is a safe option that allows community neighbors to get out and experience 'That Holiday Feeling' from the safety of their vehicle," Waynesboro Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

In addition to the Christmas Decorations Trail, the annual Christmas parade will be reversed this year. Instead of parade floats passing by spectators, spectators will drive their own vehicles around parked parade floats.