Waynesboro vet remembered for dedication, compassion

The untimely passing of Weiss has left the veterinary hospital in shock, according to Sutherland.

“It’s incredibly upsetting. We are continuing to function,” she said.

Since news of the death of Weiss, the animal hospital has received numerous phone calls and flowers from clients and vendors, Sutherland said.

More than 200 comments on the hospital’s Facebook page as of Friday morning came from clients. MC Hill said Weiss “gently helped me say goodbye to two beloved dogs and took care of 4 over the last 15 years. I loved hearing about her boys, whom she loved beyond anything.”

Co-workers that include five doctors and a total staff of 45, are comforted by the memories of their lost colleague.

“Valerie possessed a gentle soul, a calming presence, a rare kindness of spirit, and unlimited patience,” said Dr. Michelle Weeks, a veterinarian and co-worker, in a statement “She was the silver lining in any situation and the good in everyone around her.”

Dr. Greg Lorenz, the animal hospital owner, spoke of other qualities about Weiss in a statement. Lorenz said Weiss “radiated a sense of calm and peace that we all relied on during our day.” Lorenz said Weiss had a “wonderful sense of humor” and a curiosity to learn.