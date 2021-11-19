Waynesboro vet remembered for dedication, compassion

Dr. Valerie Weiss had such affection for the dogs and cats she saw at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro, she would get down on the floor to treat them.
Initially a secondary school math and science teacher, the Staunton native cared for animals so much she enrolled at the Virginia-Maryland-Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg, graduating in 2003.
Since that time, Weiss became a favorite of clients and pets at the animal hospital, said practice administrator Kim Sutherland.
“She was a wonderful person who was truly loved by the staff,” Sutherland said. “Other than her two boys, her veterinary work came first.”
Weiss died earlier this week at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was airlifted there after being struck on Monday by a car while walking on Jefferson Avenue in front of Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.
Weiss, 51, was walking north on Jefferson when she was hit by a 2014 Ford. Richard Hale, 53, of Waynesboro, was headed south on Jefferson in the same block, the 1000 block, when the accident happened, around 4:35 p.m.
Sgt. Fred Smith of Waynesboro Police Department said the accident is still under investigation. Smith said a police investigator is reviewing video footage of the accident from a camera at the elementary school and looking at other factors.
The untimely passing of Weiss has left the veterinary hospital in shock, according to Sutherland.
“It’s incredibly upsetting. We are continuing to function,” she said.
Since news of the death of Weiss, the animal hospital has received numerous phone calls and flowers from clients and vendors, Sutherland said.
More than 200 comments on the hospital’s Facebook page as of Friday morning came from clients. MC Hill said Weiss “gently helped me say goodbye to two beloved dogs and took care of 4 over the last 15 years. I loved hearing about her boys, whom she loved beyond anything.”
Co-workers that include five doctors and a total staff of 45, are comforted by the memories of their lost colleague.
“Valerie possessed a gentle soul, a calming presence, a rare kindness of spirit, and unlimited patience,” said Dr. Michelle Weeks, a veterinarian and co-worker, in a statement “She was the silver lining in any situation and the good in everyone around her.”
Dr. Greg Lorenz, the animal hospital owner, spoke of other qualities about Weiss in a statement. Lorenz said Weiss “radiated a sense of calm and peace that we all relied on during our day.” Lorenz said Weiss had a “wonderful sense of humor” and a curiosity to learn.
“She truly cared for her coworkers, her clients and the pets that were lucky to have her,” Lorenz said. Her loss “leaves a hole in our hearts,” he said.